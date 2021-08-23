“India Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019”, is among the latest country specific policy report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist that offers comprehensive information on major policies governing renewable energy market in the country. The report provides the current and future renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country. The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Scope:

The report provides the renewable framework of India. Its scope includes —

— Key policies and regulations supporting the development of renewable energy in India.

— Information on strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals.

— Financial incentives including Feed-in-tariff, Feed-in-premium, rebates, loans, grants and other tax credits and exemptions to support the implementation of the renewable energy.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Introduction

3 Renewable Energy Policy, India

3.1 Electricity Act of 2003

3.2 National Action Plan on Climate Change

3.2.1 State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC)

3.3 Amendments in National Tariff Policy

3.4 Renewable Energy Certificates

3.5 Cross border Trade of Electricity, 2019

3.6 Memorandum-“Make in India” for Local Content in Renewable Energy Products

3.7 Memorandum-Quality of Solar Modules

3.8 National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy

3.9 Interstate transmission network System (ISTS)-connected wind-solar hybrid power projects

3.10 Green Energy Corridor

3.11 Extension on Waiver of Inter-State Transmission Charges for Wind and Solar Projects

3.12 Renewable Energy Targets

3.13 Central Financial Assistance for renewable Energy Projects

3.14 Renewable Energy Auctions

3.15 Feed-in-Tariffs

3.15.1 Small Hydro

3.15.2 Bioenergy

3.15.3 Solar Power

3.15.4 Wind Power

3.16 Support for Solar Power

3.16.1 Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission

3.16.2 Scheme for Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects

3.16.3 Loan for Installation of Grid Interactive Rooftop Solar PV Plants

3.16.4 Customs and Excise Duty Exemption for Grid-connected Roof-top Solar PV Systems

3.16.5 New Portal for Solar Developers

3.16.6 Phase-II, Grid-connected rooftop solar program

3.16.7 Net-metering

3.16.8 Amendments in Competitive Bidding Guidelines

3.16.9 Grid-scale battery energy storage system

3.16.10 Safeguard Duty on Import of Solar Cells and Modules

3.16.11 Delhi Solar Policy 2016–2020

3.16.12 Property tax exemption under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY), Maharashtra

3.16.13 Suryashakti Kisan Yojana (SKY), Gujarat

3.16.14 New Solar Roof-Top Policy, Karnataka, 2018–19

3.16.15 Exemption from CEIG Clearance for Solar Rooftop Project, Karnataka

3.17 Support for Wind Power

3.17.1 Generation-Based Incentive (GBI) for Grid Connected Wind Power Projects

3.17.2 Accelerated Depreciation for Wind Power Projects

3.17.3 Wind Repowering Policy

3.17.4 Draft Offshore Wind Energy Lease Rules, 2019

3.18 Support for Bio-power

3.18.1 Biomass Power and Bagasse Co-generation Program

3.18.2 Scheme to Support Biomass-Based Cogeneration in Sugar Mills and other Industries

3.18.3 Central Financial Assistance for Biomass Power Projects

3.18.4 Program on Energy from Urban, Industrial, and Agricultural Wastes/Residues, 2017–2020

3.18.5 National Biofuel Policy, 2018

3.18.6 Ethanol Blended Petrol Program (EBP)

3.19 Support for Small Hydropower

3.19.1 Small Hydropower Mission

3.19.2 Financial Support to support SHP

3.19.3 Proposal to waive off cess and taxes for small hydropower

4 Appendix

4.1 Market Definitions

4.1.1 Power

4.1.2 Installed Capacity

4.1.3 Electricity Generation

4.1.4 Electricity Consumption

4.1.5 Thermal Power Plant

4.1.6 Hydropower Plant

4.1.7 Nuclear Power

4.1.8 Renewable Energy Resources

4.2 Abbreviations

4.3 Methodology

4.4 Coverage

4.4.1 Secondary Research

4.4.2 Primary Research

4.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

4.5 Contact Us

4.6 Disclaimer

