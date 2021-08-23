Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025

New Study On “2019-2024 Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Report Description:

An Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) module is a three-terminal semiconductor device with a huge range of bipolar current carrying capacity and high input impedance typically used as an electronic switch in a lot of applications such as electric cars, trains, air-conditioners as well as stereo systems with switching applications.

Demand Scenario

The global insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) market was USD 4.26 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 7.85 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to the increasing number of electric vehicles (EVs), advancements in consumer electronics and increased manufacturing of inverters and UPS in the region. North America, on the other hand, is also anticipated to observe significant growth during the forecasted period due to the growth of green energy and EV/HEV markets in the region.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3920536-global-insulated-gate-bipolar-transistors-igbts-market-by

Drivers vs Constraints

The global insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) market is mainly driven by aggrandized demand for electric vehicle as well as a need for high voltage devices favor higher adoption of IGBT in energy & power, automotive, consumer electronics and also industries. Also, high-speed switching rate and optimized power loss by an IGBT module favor industries to opt for IGBT module thus driving its growth opportunities globally. However, the growth is hindered by current leakage at high temperatures while using it and also the high cost of the device while comparing to other MOSFETs.

Industry Trends and Updates

Infineon Technologies, a German semiconductor manufacturing company modules it’s high power IGBT up to 1200V in different topologies by offering up to 75A. This new package will help in serving the growing demand for high power density as well as highest density in discrete packages.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a Dutch global semiconductor manufacturing company and the world’s largest supplier of automotive semiconductors had announced its agreement to acquire OmniPHY, one of the leading providers of automotive Ethernet subsystem technology. This agreement will help NXP to deliver the next generation of data transfer solutions to the carmakers.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3920536-global-insulated-gate-bipolar-transistors-igbts-market-by

Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market – by Type, Power Rating, End Use Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Type

5.1. Discrete IGBT

5.2. IGBT Module

5.3. Others

6. Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Power Rating

6.1. Low Power

6.2. Medium Power

6.3. High Power

7. Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by End Use Industry

7.1. EV/HEV

7.2. Renewables

7.3. UPS

7.4. Industrial

7.5. Commercial

7.6. Others

Continued…

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)