Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

The internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Scope of the Report:

Rising adoption of cloud platforms across the sector coupled with government initiatives for smart grid modernization across the US, UK, China and India provides lucrative growth opportunities to the IoT in utility market.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

Comcast

Ericsson

Fujitsu

General Electric

Honeywell

IBM

Oracle

Qualcomm

Robert Bosch

SAP

Teradata

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Analytics

Security

Smart Grid Management

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Water And Sewage Management

Public Utility Natural Gas Management

Power Grid Management

Table Of Contents:

1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications

1.2 Classification of Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications by Types

1.2.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Analytics

1.2.4 Security

1.2.5 Smart Grid Management

1.2.6 Predictive Asset Maintenance

1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Water And Sewage Management

1.3.3 Public Utility Natural Gas Management

1.3.4 Power Grid Management

1.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications (2013-2023)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cisco Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cisco Systems Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Comcast

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Comcast Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Ericsson

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ericsson Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Fujitsu

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Fujitsu Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 General Electric

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 General Electric Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….