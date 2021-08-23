Life Insurance Market in Strategic Market Intelligence Business Opportunities & Current Investments by Key Players Life Insurance Corporation of India, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co, Ltd, Max Life Insurance Co, Ltd, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co, Ltd,

“Strategic Market Intelligence: Life Insurance in India – 2017″ report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Indian life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Indian life insurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, claims paid, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and net earned premium during the review period (2012-2016) and forecast period (2016-2021).

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2311923

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Indian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Indian life insurance segment.

Companies Mentioned:

Life Insurance Corporation of India

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co, Ltd

Max Life Insurance Co, Ltd

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co, Ltd

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co, Ltd

SBI Life Insurance Co, Ltd

Bajaj Allianz Life

Birla Sun Life

Kotak Mahindra Life

Reliance Nippon Life

PNB MetLife

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in India

– It provides historical values for the Indian life insurance segment for the report’s 2012-2016 review period, and projected figures for the 2016-2021 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Indian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2021.

– It provides a comparison of the Indian life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

– It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in India.

– It profiles the top life insurance companies in India and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Indian life insurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Indian life insurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Indian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2311923

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.