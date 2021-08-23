Low GWP Refrigerants Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Low GWP Refrigerants Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Low GWP Refrigerants Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market is valued approximately USD 16.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.9 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The growth registered can be attributed to lower impact on environment of these low GWP refrigerants, their long-term viability. Rising demand of refrigeration and air-conditioning application and phasing out of chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants are the supplementing factors for market growth over the forecast period. Operating cost of manufacturing units of these refrigerants are quite low that offers opportunistic market for the market entrants. However, high capital cost required for producing low GWP refrigerants and flammability and toxicity issues related to its production are some of the factors that may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of Low GWP Refrigerants in refrigeration purpose. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Low GWP Refrigerants market due to increasing demand of refrigeration in commercial areas. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growth in end-user industries including air-conditioning in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

Daikin

Arkema

Chemours

Honeywell

Ecofreeze International

Linde Group

Mexichem

Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical

Shandong Yueon Chemical Industry

SOL Spa

The Natural Refrigerants Company

Tazzetti

Hychill Australia

MK Chemical

Brothers Gas

Airgas Inc.

A.S. Trust & Holdings

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3900640-global-low-gwp-refrigerants-market-size-study-by

By Type:

Hydrocarbons

Fluorocarbons

Inorganics

By Application:

Commercial Refrigeration

Industrial Refrigeration

Domestic Refrigeration

Stationary Air-Conditioning

Mobile Air-Conditioning

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Low GWP Refrigerants Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Low GWP Refrigerants Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Low GWP Refrigerants Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Low GWP Refrigerants Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Low GWP Refrigerants Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Low GWP Refrigerants Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. Applications

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Application Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Low GWP Refrigerants Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Low GWP Refrigerants Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hydrocarbons

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Fluorocarbons

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Inorganics

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Low GWP Refrigerants Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Low GWP Refrigerants Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Commercial Refrigeration

6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Industrial Refrigeration

6.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. Domestic Refrigeration

6.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.4. Stationary Air-Conditioning

6.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.5. Mobile Air-Conditioning

6.4.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.6. Others

6.4.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit –https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3900640-global-low-gwp-refrigerants-market-size-study-by

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)