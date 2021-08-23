Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4192463#ixzz5klkutDFN
Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. There are SMD/SMT multilayer ceramic capacitor and leaded (radial/axial) multilayer ceramic capacitor. SMD/SMT multilayer ceramic capacitor is the mainly product in the world at present, represented about 93% of the global production market. The MLCC can be classified by dielectrics: X7R, X5R, C0G, Y5V, etc. X7R MLCC took about 1/3 of the total MLCC market and X5R took up about 1/4, while Y5V is replaced by the X7R and X5R gradually.
Multilayer ceramic capacitor can be used in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defense, etc. The Consumer Electronics is the main use of the Multilayer ceramic capacitor with the share of about 70% in the world. Consumption of MLCC for a Laptop is about 400-800 pcs, for Smartphone is 200-400 pcs and for LED/LCD TV is about 500-800 pcs.
The Murata, Samsung Electro, TDK Corp, Taiyo Yuden are most leading companies to produce high capacity (1uF-100uF) products, and Murata, Kyocera, Yageo, Walsin, Fenghua, EYANG is leaders of low capacity (<1uF) MLCC. Kyocera(AVX), TDK Corp, Murata, Vishay, Kemet are the key players for special MLCC products. By the way, high capacity MLCC took up about 55% of the total market and Low capacity MLCC took up about 37% in 2016.
The worldwide market for Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 10000 million US$ in 2024, from 8330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Murata
Samsung Electro
TDK Corp
Kyocera (AVX)
Taiyo Yuden
Yageo
Walsin
Kemet
Samwha
Vishay
JDI
Darfon
Holy Stone
Fenghua
EYANG
Three-Circle
NIC Components
Nippon Chemi-Con
MARUWA
Torch
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
X7R
X5R
C0G (NP0)
Y5V
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Industrial Machinery
Defence
Others
http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4192463
