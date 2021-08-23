Opportunities in the East European Hot Drinks Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High growth Economies
Eastern Europe accounted for 10.3% of the total global market for hot drinks, valued at US$16,403.2 million in 2017. Hot coffee held the largest share, accounting for 49.7% of total value sales in 2017, while hot tea, the second largest category, held a value share of 48%. Poland was the largest market in the region with a value share of 16.8% in 2017, and is projected to record a value CAGR of 5.9% during 2017–2022. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the East European hot drinks sector, with a total value share of 43.7% in 2017. Flexible packaging accounted for the largest share of pack materials in the East European hot drinks sector with a share of 50.1% in 2017.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s hot drinks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.
Companies Mentioned:
Jacobs Douwe Egberts
Nestlé SA
Orimi Trade
Unilever
Cay Isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu
Tchibo GmbH
Ahmad Tea
Strauss Group Ltd.
Greenfield Tea Ltd
May Company
Scope:
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the East European hot drinks sector. It includes analysis on the following —
— Sector overview: provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions
— Change in consumption: analysis on the shift in consumption of hot drinks by markets across the key countries in the East European region.
— High potential countries: provides risk-reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the East European region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure
— Country analysis: provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2017–2022, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.
— Brand analysis: provides an overview of leading brands in the East European region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.
— Key distribution channels: provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for hot drinks across the key countries in the East European region, in 2017. It covers five distribution channels — hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, department stores and others that include — cash & carries and warehouse clubs, ‘dollar stores’, e-retailers, and general retailers.
— Preferred packaging formats: the report provides percentage share (in 2017) and growth analysis (during 2012–2022) for various pack material, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of hot drinks.
Reasons to buy:
– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.
— The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances
— The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion
— To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.
Key Points from TOC:
1.Executive summary
2. Market size and growth analysis (regional analysis )
Market size analysis — Eastern Europe compared to other regions
Growth analysis by region
Growth analysis by country
Growth analysis by category
3.Identifying high potential countries in Eastern Europe
Identifying high potential countries — methodology
High potential countries in Eastern Europe
Identifying high potential countries — risk, reward and opportunity analysis
4. Market size and growth analysis (high potential countries in Eastern Europe)
High potential countries in Eastern Europe — overview
Growth contribution analysis by country
Share of hot drinks compared to iced/RTD coffee and iced/RTD tea drinks sectors
Change in consumption levels by country and hot drinks sectors
Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis
5. Country profiles (high potential countries in Eastern Europe)
Czech Republic
Poland
Romania
Bulgaria
6. Success stories
Hot drinks in Eastern Europe: case studies
7. Company and brand analysis
Brand share analysis in the hot drinks sector
Leading companies in East European hot drinks sector
Leading brands in East European hot drinks sector
Private label penetration in the hot drinks sector
8. Key distribution channels
Leading distribution channels by countries
Leading distribution channels by categories
9. Key packaging formats
Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type
Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type
10. Challenges and future outlook
Key challenges
Future outlook
11. Appendix
