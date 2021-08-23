Over-the-Top(OTT) Video in Africa and the Middle East OTT Video Content and Pricing Strategies”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData offers a thorough study of the OTT video market in the AME region. The report analyzes different OTT video service providers operating in the region on various parameters such as content offerings, pricing, key trends, challenges and opportunities.

Amazon, Apple, beIN, BoxOffice Online, DSTV, Facebook, Google, icflix, Iflix, iROKOtv, istikana, Microsoft, Netflix, OSN, Samsung, Shahid, Starz Play, YouTube

The OTT video market in AME features strong competition between regional players such as icflix, istikana, iROKOtv and Shahid.net and international players such as Netflix, Amazon and STARZ Play. Having both launched in the region in 2016, Netflix, and Amazon are Internet aggregator entrants to AME and could pose a threat to competitors in the long-term, given their extensive resources and content offerings. A large portfolio of both local and foreign content as well as producing original content will be key competitive advantages that will help OTT service providers to differentiate themselves and attract more subscribers.

– The OTT video content strategies: This section provides a general analysis of OTT video market analysis, content trends, key competitive attributes and OTT video content delivery formats for AME markets.

– The OTT video pricing strategies: This section examines more specifically the region’s OTT video business models and pricing strategy. The section also provides results from the GlobalData OTT Video Content Index, to show the overall level of content intensity offered by various OTT video platforms that is based on the various types of content a single platform can provide, from own produced content, to local language titles and niche content.

– Case Studies: Three case studies are presented of the leading OTT service providers in the region: Netflix, icflix, and STARZ Play. These case studies offer a focus on latest innovations produced by the companies.

– Key findings and recommendations: It consists of a summary of key findings and a set of recommendations for telecom operators, OTT players and regulators.

– The OTT video market in the AME is dynamic with the presence of both regional players and international players. Several of the players such as Netflix and icflix are relatively new in the region, indicating an increasing interest in the largely untapped region.

– Most content providers tend to use hybrid business models, with an emphasis on SVoD and AVoD models. Pure TVoD offerings are limited in the region and are usually offered in more affluent countries.

– Availability of high definition video quality is in its early stages as many countries, especially in Africa, have limited broadband infrastructure. As such many OTT players do not focus on video quality as a major selling point. However, what is becoming increasingly prevalent is allowing subscribers to view content across several platforms, simultaneously.

