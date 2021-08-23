PAN Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Summary:

Introduction

Global PAN Market

Global PAN market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PAN.

This report researches the worldwide PAN market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global PAN breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DOLAN GmbH

MemPro

AKSA (a company of Akkök Holding)

Montefibre

Dralon

Formosa Plastics

Unichem

Toray

Taekwangsf

TOYOBO

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

TAF

Pasupati Acrylon

Fisipe

Polimir

PAN Breakdown Data by Type

Acrylic Staple Fiber

Acrylic Tow

Acrylic Top

PAN Breakdown Data by Application

Filtration

Textiles

Precursors to carbon fiber

Outdoor

Fiber-reinforced concrete

Others

PAN Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

PAN Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global PAN capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key PAN manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PAN :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PAN Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acrylic Staple Fiber

1.4.3 Acrylic Tow

1.4.4 Acrylic Top

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PAN Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Filtration

1.5.3 Textiles

1.5.4 Precursors to carbon fiber

1.5.5 Outdoor

1.5.6 Fiber-reinforced concrete

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PAN Production

2.1.1 Global PAN Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global PAN Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global PAN Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global PAN Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 PAN Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key PAN Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

……………..

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 PAN Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global PAN Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global PAN Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 PAN Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global PAN Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global PAN Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 PAN Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global PAN Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global PAN Revenue Forecast by Type

…………..

List of Tables and Figures

Figure PAN Product Picture

Table PAN Key Market Segments in This Study

Table Key Manufacturers PAN Covered in This Study

Table Global PAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025 (MT) & (Million US$)

Figure Global PAN Production Market Share 2014-2025

Figure Acrylic Staple Fiber Product Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of Acrylic Staple Fiber

Figure Acrylic Tow Product Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of Acrylic Tow

