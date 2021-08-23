Passenger Car Security Systems Market size will reach US$ 7460 million by 2024, from US$ 6870 million in 2019

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Passenger Car Security Systems Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2024”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2024. Passenger Car Security Systems Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Bosch, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Alps Electric, TRW Automotive, Lear, Hella, Valeo, Tokai Rika, Mitsubishi, Fortin, Viper, Avital, Cheetah, Mitech, Compustar, Autowatch, Crimestopper, Scorpion Group, iKeyless, Changhui, Yamei, Hirain, Shouthern Dare, Hongtai

Passenger car security systems are systems designed to permit or deny access to vehicles. Advanced microelectronics and RF technologies have improved security functions and featured new capabilities. Currently, the technologies most widely and successfully applied in these systems are Immobilizer, RKE, PKE and PKG.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of passenger car security systems in the international market, the current demand for passenger car security systems product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, EU, US and China.

In 2014, the global production of the passenger car security systems reaches over 126 million units; the growth rate is around 5% during the last five years. And we estimate the growth rate will be stable in the following years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Passenger Car Security Systems market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7460 million by 2024, from US$ 6870 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Passenger Car Security Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Passenger Car Security Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Passenger Car Security Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Immobilizer

Remote Keyless Entry (RKE)

Passive Keyless Entry (PKE)

Passive Keyless Go (PKG)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

OEM

Aftermarket

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Alps Electric

TRW Automotive

Lear

Hella

Valeo

Tokai Rika

Mitsubishi

Fortin

Viper

Avital

Cheetah

Mitech

Compustar

Autowatch

Crimestopper

Scorpion Group

iKeyless

Changhui

Yamei

Hirain

Shouthern Dare

Hongtai

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Passenger Car Security Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Passenger Car Security Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Passenger Car Security Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Passenger Car Security Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Passenger Car Security Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

