Pet Food Packaging Market: Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024
Global Pet Food Packaging Market 2019-2024
Pet food packaging is the packaging of pet animal food to avoid contamination and to ensure freshness of animal feed. Pet food packaging involves high barrier packaging to protect the pet food from oxygen and moisture and resist grease, odor, and tearing. Majority of the pet food is primarily packaged in metal cans, multiwall bags, and pouches. Raw materials used in the manufacturing of pet food packaging include paper & paperboard, plastics and laminates, steel, and aluminum. Being cost effective, plastics are widely used in pet food packaging. Moreover, plastics offer high barrier properties and are durable as compared to other raw materials involved in the manufacturing of pet food packaging.
Scope of the Global Pet Food Packaging Market Report
This report focuses on the Pet Food Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
According to customer’s specific requirements of custom, pet food packaging basically was purchased directly. What is more, owing to different pet food packaging’s size, type, different uses, which lead producers and consumers do not go through trader. Therefore, there is hardly any trader or distributor for pet food packaging.
The worldwide market for Pet Food Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 7930 million US$ in 2024, from 6100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Pet Food Packaging Market Segment by Manufacturers
Amcor Limited
Bemis
Constantia Flexibles
Ardagh group
Coveris
Sonoco Products Co
Mondi Group
HUHTAMAKI
Printpack
Winpak
ProAmpac
Berry Plastics Corporation
Bryce Corporation
Aptar Group
Global Pet Food Packaging Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Pet Food Packaging Market Segment by Type
Paper & Paperboard
Flexible Plastic
Rigid Plastic
Metal
Others
Global Pet Food Packaging Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Dry Food
Wet Food
Chilled & Frozen Food
Pet Freats
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global Pet Food Packaging Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Pet Food Packaging Industry
- Introduction,
- Product Scope,
- Market Overview,
- Market Opportunities,
- Market Risk,
- Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Pet Food Packaging Industry in 2016 and 2017
- Sales
- Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Pet Food Packaging Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Pet Food Packaging Market by key countries in these regions
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Pet Food Packaging Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
- Growth rate
Chapter 11: Pet Food Packaging Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
- Regions
- Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Pet Food Packaging Industry
- Sales channel
- Distributors
- Traders and dealers
- Appendix
- Data source
