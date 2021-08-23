GlobalData’s report, “Phenol Industry Outlook in India to 2022 — Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants”, provides up to date in-depth information on India’s Phenol industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers India’s Phenol plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country’s leading Phenol producers.

Key Players:

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd

SI Group-India Ltd

Scope:

– Comprehensive information of all active Phenol plants in India

— Comprehensive information of all planned Phenol projects in India

— Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

— Phenol industry supply scenario in India from 2008 to 2022

— Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

— Phenol industry market dynamics in India from 2008 to 2022

— Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

— Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

— Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

— Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Phenol plants

— Company capacity shares for key Phenol producers in India.

Reasons to buy:

– Latest information on India’s Phenol industry

— Macro and microeconomic trends affecting India’s Phenol industry

— Market positioning of the country’s Phenol producers

— Opportunities in the Phenol industry

— Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

— Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

Key Points from TOC:

2. India Phenol Industry, Supply Scenario, 2008–2022 7

2.1. India Phenol Industry, Total Plant Capacity, 2008–2022 7

2.2. India Phenol, Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2017 14

2.3. India Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2017 14

2.4. India Phenol Industry, Company Share, 2017 16

3. India, Phenol Industry, Planned and Announced Projects Details, 2017–2022 17

4. India Phenol Industry, Market Dynamics, 2008–2022 18

4.1. India Phenol, Industry, Market Size, 2008–2022 18

4.2. India Phenol Industry, Demand and Production Outlook, 2008–2022 20

4.3. India Phenol, Industry, Demand by End Use Sector, 2017 22

4.4. India, Phenol Industry, Price Forecasts, 2008–2022 23

5. India Phenol, Trade Balance, 2008–2022 25

5.1. India Phenol Industry, Imports and Exports, 2008–2022 25

5.2. India Phenol Industry, Net Exports, 2008–2022 27

5.3. India Phenol Industry, Imports as Percentage of Demand, 2008–2022 29

6. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Company Snapshot 31

6.1. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Company Overview 31

6.2. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Key Information 31

6.3. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Business Description 32

6.3.1. Business Overview 32

6.4. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Phenol Market, 2017 33

6.4.1. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Phenol Capacity Split, India and Rest of the World, 2017 33

6.4.2. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Phenol Plant Capacity Share in India, 2017 33

6.4.3. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Phenol Capacity in India, 2008–2022 34

6.4.4. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Phenol Plant Details in India, 2017 34

6.5. SWOT Analysis 35

6.5.1. Overview 35

6.5.2. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Strengths 36

6.5.3. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Weaknesses 37

6.5.4. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Opportunities 37

6.5.5. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Threats 38

7. SI Group-India Ltd, Company Snapshot 40

7.1. SI Group-India Ltd, Company Overview 40

7.2. SI Group-India Ltd, Key Information 40

7.3. SI Group-India Ltd, Phenol Market, 2017 41

7.3.1. SI Group-India Ltd, Phenol Capacity Split, India and Rest of the World, 2017 41

7.3.2. SI Group-India Ltd, Phenol Plant Capacity Share in India, 2017 41

7.3.3. SI Group-India Ltd, Phenol Capacity in India, 2008–2022 42

7.3.4. SI Group-India Ltd, Phenol Plant Details in India, 2017 42

8. Appendix 43

