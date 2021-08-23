Plastic Closure Market Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast Study 2019-2024
The bottle is sealed with a Closure; Closures are mainly manufactured by plastic, metal and wood.
Scope of the Report:
For industry structure analysis, the Plastic Closure industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 25 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Plastic Closure industry.
The production of Plastic Closure increased from 1007.35 billion units in 2012 to 1197.26 billion units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 4.42%.
China occupied 30.69% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 21.51% and 17.98% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 28.13% of the global consumption volume in 2016.
The worldwide market for Plastic Closure is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 14600 million US$ in 2024, from 12000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Plastic Closure in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Bericap
Closure Systems International
Aptar Group
GCS
Silgan
ALPLA
THC
Berry Plastics
Mold Rite Plastics
Oriental Containers
Zijiang
Jinfu
ZhongFu
Blackhawk Molding
Mocap
Market Segment by States, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- PP Closure
- PE Closure
- Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Beverage Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Personal Care Products
- Others
