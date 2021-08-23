Polyacrylamides 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Polyacrylamide industry concentration is relatively high; and high-end products mainly from China. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in China. China has a unshakable status in this industry, like PetroChina Daqing, Bejing Hengju and Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals. As to Europe, SNF and BASF lead the industry

From polyacrylamide industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives. Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.

The worldwide market for Polyacrylamides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 4800 million US$ in 2024, from 3500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Polyacrylamides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.