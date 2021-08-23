GlobalData’s report, “Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Outlook in India to 2022 — Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants”, provides up to date in-depth information on India’s Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers India’s Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country’s leading Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) producers.

Reliance Industries Ltd

Finolex Industries Ltd

DCW Ltd

Scope:

– Comprehensive information of all active Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) plants in India

— Comprehensive information of all planned Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) projects in India

— Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

— Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry supply scenario in India from 2008 to 2022

— Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

— Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry market dynamics in India from 2008 to 2022

— Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

— Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

— Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

— Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) plants

— Company capacity shares for key Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) producers in India.

Reasons to buy:

– Latest information on India’s Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry

— Macro and microeconomic trends affecting India’s Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry

— Market positioning of the country’s Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) producers

— Opportunities in the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry

— Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

— Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

Key Points from TOC:

2. India Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Supply Scenario, 2008–2022 8

2.1. India Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Total Plant Capacity, 2008–2022 8

2.2. India Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2017 16

2.3. India Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2017 18

2.4. India Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Company Share, 2017 22

3. India, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Planned Projects Details, 2018–2022 23

4. India Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Market Dynamics, 2008–2022 24

4.1. India Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Industry, Market Size, 2008–2022 24

4.2. India Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Demand and Production Outlook, 2008–2022 26

4.3. India Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Industry, Demand by End Use Sector, 2017 28

4.4. India, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Price Forecasts, 2008–2022 30

5. India Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Trade Balance, 2008–2022 32

5.1. India Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Imports and Exports, 2008–2022 32

5.2. India Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Net Exports, 2008–2022 34

5.3. India Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Imports as Percentage of Demand, 2008–2022 36

6. Reliance Industries Ltd, Company Snapshot 38

6.1. Reliance Industries Ltd, Company Overview 38

6.2. Reliance Industries Ltd, Key Information 38

6.3. Reliance Industries Ltd, Business Description 39

6.3.1. Business Overview 39

6.3.2. Digital Services 39

6.3.3. Oil and Gas 39

6.3.4. Organized Retail 40

6.3.5. Petrochemicals 40

6.3.6. Refining 41

6.4. Reliance Industries Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market, 2017 42

6.4.1. Reliance Industries Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capacity Split, India and Rest of the World, 2017 42

6.4.2. Reliance Industries Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plant Capacity Share in India, 2017 42

6.4.3. Reliance Industries Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capacity in India, 2008–2022 43

6.4.4. Reliance Industries Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plant Details in India, 2017 44

6.5. SWOT Analysis 45

6.5.1. Overview 45

6.5.2. Reliance Industries Ltd Strengths 46

6.5.3. Reliance Industries Ltd Weaknesses 47

6.5.4. Reliance Industries Ltd Opportunities 47

6.5.5. Reliance Industries Ltd Threats 48

7. Finolex Industries Ltd, Company Snapshot 50

7.1. Finolex Industries Ltd, Company Overview 50

7.2. Finolex Industries Ltd, Key Information 50

7.3. Finolex Industries Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market, 2017 51

7.3.1. Finolex Industries Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capacity Split, India and Rest of the World, 2017 51

7.3.2. Finolex Industries Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plant Capacity Share in India, 2017 51

7.3.3. Finolex Industries Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capacity in India, 2008–2022 52

7.3.4. Finolex Industries Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plant Details in India, 2017 52

8. DCW Ltd, Company Snapshot 53

8.1. DCW Ltd, Company Overview 53

8.2. DCW Ltd, Key Information 53

8.3. DCW Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market, 2017 54

8.3.1. DCW Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capacity Split, India and Rest of the World, 2017 54

8.3.2. DCW Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plant Capacity Share in India, 2017 54

8.3.3. DCW Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capacity in India, 2008–2022 55

8.3.4. DCW Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plant Details in India, 2017 55

9. Appendix 56

