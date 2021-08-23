Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Global Industry Analysis to Reflect Steady Growth by 2025| Top Key players like 3M, Avery Dennison, Nitto Denko, Lohmann GmbH, Nichiban, Lintec, Intertape Polymer

Global Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Size 2017 By Backing Substrate (Paper, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Others), By Product (Masking Tapes, Carton Sealing Tapes, Electrical Tape, Double Sided Tapes, and Others), By Application (Infrastructure & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Medical, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025. Drivers, restraint, and opportunities have been covered in the study. The global market size is estimated to reach USD 83.85 billion by 2025.

Growing application in automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronic, and medical industry is expected to propel the demand for pressure sensitive tapes over the projected period. Rising health concerns coupled with increased healthcare spending around the world is expected to augment the consumption of surgical tapes, athletic tapes, and medical equipment tapes over the projected period.

Pressure Sensitive Tape Market: Key Players are 3M, Avery Dennison, Nitto Denko, Lohmann GmbH, Nichiban, Lintec, Intertape Polymer, Shurtape, tesa, and Advance Tapes International.

Global presence and stay competitive in the industry Manufacturers are adopting M&A strategies in order to expand their. For instance, in August 2018, Intertape Polymer Group, manufacturer and distributor of film and paper-based pressure sensitive tapes acquired Polyair Inter Pack, a Canada based manufacturer engaged in integrated packaging systems.

The Global Pressure Sensitive Tape Market size for automotive application accounted for more than 6% of overall market volume and revenue share in 2017. Growing adoption in roof molding, side fenders, rear spoilers, plate panels, outer belt moldings, side mirrors, rocker panel, bumper side moldings, and emblem & nameplates is expected to increase the utilization of double-sided tapes in automotive applications over the projected period.

Reasons for the study:

The study assesses the dynamics and movement of the global pressure sensitive tapes market across various geographies

While studying the global pressure sensitive tapes market, we observed that the demand for pressure sensitive tapes in construction, automotive, and medical industry is expected to be tremendous in developing countries

Well-established pressure sensitive tapes manufacturers are operating across the globe. The companies, as a strategic step planning to enter untapped market in the coming years

Who should you buy this report?

The global pressure sensitive tapes market study meets the needs for various parties including government and non-government associations, consultants , analysts, researchers and academicians

The report is also suitable for companies that are currently operating in the market as well as those looking to integrate their operations from either raw material manufacturing or downstream products.

Moreover, the study can also help new entrants take informed decisions about venturing into the market.

