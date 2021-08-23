GlobalData’s report, “Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook in the US to 2022 — Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants”, provides up to date in-depth information on the US’s Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers the US’s Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country’s leading Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) producers.

Key Players:

BP Plc

Alfa SAB de CV

Scope:

– Comprehensive information of all active Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) plants in the US

— Comprehensive information of all planned Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) projects in the US

— Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

— Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) industry supply scenario in the US from 2008 to 2022

— Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

— Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) industry market dynamics in the US from 2008 to 2022

— Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

— Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

— Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

— Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) plants

— Company capacity shares for key Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) producers in the US.

Reasons to buy:

– Latest information on the US’s Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) industry

— Macro and microeconomic trends affecting the US’s Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) industry

— Market positioning of the country’s Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) producers

— Opportunities in the Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) industry

— Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

— Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

Key Points from TOC:

2. The US Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry, Supply Scenario, 2008–2022 8

2.1. The US Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry, Total Plant Capacity, 2008–2022 8

2.2. The US Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2017 16

2.3. The US Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2017 16

2.4. The US Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry, Company Share, 2017 18

3. The US, Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry, Planned Projects Details, 2017–2022 19

4. The US Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry, Market Dynamics, 2008–2022 20

4.1. The US Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Industry, Market Size, 2008–2022 20

4.2. The US Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry, Demand and Production Outlook, 2008–2022 22

4.3. The US Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Industry, Demand by End Use Sector, 2017 24

4.4. The US, Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry, Price Forecasts, 2008–2022 25

5. The US Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Trade Balance, 2008–2022 27

5.1. The US Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry, Imports and Exports, 2008–2022 27

5.2. The US Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry, Net Exports, 2008–2022 29

5.3. The US Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry, Imports as Percentage of Demand, 2008–2022 31

6. BP Plc, Company Snapshot 33

7. Alfa SAB de CV, Company Snapshot 43

8. Appendix 53

