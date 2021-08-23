Scrubber System Global Market 2019 Dominant Players – Alfa Laval, Nederman Mikropul, Alfa Laval, Yara Marine and Beltran Technologies

Scrubber System Market Information by Type (Wet Scrubber System, Dry Scrubber System), by Orientation (Vertical, Horizontal), Application (Onshore, Offshore), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Chemical), Region (North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Rest-of-the-World)-Global Forecast till 2023

Industry Highlights

Scrubber system can be regarded an important component in controlling air pollution. With concerns raised by authorities about ecological damage, maintaining a safe standard of pollution in industries has become of utmost importance. Hence, the spur in the scrubber system market as several industries are now integrating scrubber system in their manufacturing process. Scrubber systems protects the exhaust streams of factories and vessels against certain gases or particulates. The global scrubber system market can rise by 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). The report further shares a possibility for the scrubber system market to scale a valuation from USD 1.12 billion in 2017 to USD 1.7 billion by 2023.

Scrubber system works by injecting liquid agent to wash unwanted pollutants from a gas stream or by using dry reagents to flush out acid gases. It can also be used in flue-gas condensation for heat recovery. Stringent policies employed by governments to counter air pollution can be a major factor for the scrubber system market growth during the forecast period. At the same time, maritime transport and seaborn trade are witnessing an uptick. The shipping industry has a strict regulation to adhere when it comes to gaseous emissions. This can also help in the ballooning of the scrubber service market.

Key Competitors

Alfa Laval

Nederman Mikropul

Wärtsilä

Yara Marine

DuPont

CECO

Evoqua

Verantis

Fuji Electric

Croll Reynold

Fabritech Engineers

Beltran Technologies

Scrubber System Market Segments Analysis

The Global Scrubber System Market can be segmented by type, orientation, application, and end-use industry.

By type, the scrubber system market can be segmented into wet scrubber system and dry scrubber system. Dry scrubber system is leading the market.

By orientation, the scrubber system market includes vertical and horizontal. Horizontal segment is the current bellwether.

Based on application, the scrubber system market comprises onshore and offshore. Offshore segment is setting the trails for the market.

Based on end-user industries, the scrubber system market can be segmented into oil & gas, automotive, food & beverages, and chemical. Oil & gas is the leading segment.

Scrubber System Regional Market Analysis

Region-specific analysis of the scrubber system market encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Europe is the fastest growing region in terms of revenue generating. The region has quite strict government policies regarding pollution which has forced a lot of industries in implementing scrubber systems in their production capacities. Ships are also following the process effectively.

North America’s impact in the market is also quite substantial. The region adheres global policies of maintaining ecological safe standards. The APAC region is also expected to show substantial growth. The drastic change can be expected from the increasing eco-awareness and education about environment protection. South Korea and China are lucrative markets that the market titans would love to explore.

