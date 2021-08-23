Smart Cities in Africa and the Middle East: Regional Status and Key Case Studies By Actility, Aecom, Averpeek, BSC, Cisco, Cowi, Ericsson, Hepta Analytics, Huawei, Hyder consulting, Inmarsat, etc

“Smart Cities in Africa and the Middle East: Regional Status & Key Case Studies”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the smart city market in Africa and the Middle East (AME). It delivers deep qualitative insights into the smart city market, smart city value chain and ecosystem dynamics in the region. It also analyzes key trends and smart city projects being implemented in AME.

Growing urban demographics and rapid cities’ expansion are driving governments to deploy smart city solutions to sustain public services, drive economic competitiveness and enable a thriving environment in AME. Smart city initiatives in the region predominantly focus on four areas: mobility, security, sustainability and public services.

Scope:

– AME is a heterogeneous smart cities market with projects are at different stages of development across the region.

— Governments are playing a key role in leading and funding smart city projects in AME.

— Telcos are heavily engaged in providing connectivity solutions through investments in fixed and mobile networks.

— A number of telcos are also ramping up their smart city offerings to move up the smart city value stack and capture new revenue streams.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— Smart cities taxonomy & market context: an overview of the smart city context in AME and analysis of the smart city value-chain and role of telcos.

— The situation of smart cities in AME: an overview on the main smart city opportunities and challenges and how these are driving and impacting smart city investments. This section also an analyzes telcos’ role within smart city projects in AME.

— Smart city case studies: this section details the business model and strategies of two smart city projects in AME. It also details telcos’ involvement in these projects.

— Key findings and recommendations: the insider concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for smart city stakeholders, including telecom service providers.

Reasons to buy:

– This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the value chain and business models of smart city projects in Africa and the Middle East. It helps executives fully understand smart city market dynamics, determine key smart city positionning strategies, formulate effective product development plans and optimize return on investments.

— Two case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around two smart city projects in the region, including scope, services, budgets and timelines. The case studies also give an overview of the type of smart city solutions, use cases and value propositions telcos have rolled out. This will help telecom executives craft adapted smart city strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

— The report discusses concrete opportunities in the smart cities market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for smart city market participants, including telecom service providers.

Key Players:

Actility

Aecom

Averpeek

BSC

Cisco

Cowi

Ericsson

Hepta Analytics

Huawei

Hyder consulting

Inmarsat

Jacobs ch2m

KT corporation

Liquid Telecom

MTN

Nokia

Ooredoo

Qatar Mobility

Innovation Center

Senseta

Thales

TigoAirtel

Traffic Tech

Vodafone

YegoCabs

YegoMoto

Key Points from TOC:

List of Exhibits

Executive Summary

Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context

Defining a Smart City

Elements of a Smart City

Smart City Value Chain

Section 2: Smart City Situation in Africa and the Middle East

Overview of Smart City Status in Africa and the Middle East

Challenges and Opportunities

Smart City Projects in Africa and the Middle East

Section 3: Smart Cities Case Studies

Lusail Smart City

The Role of Telcos in Lusail Smart City Project

Kigali Smart City

The Role of Telcos in Kigali Smart City Project

Section 4: Key Findings & Recommendations

Appendix

