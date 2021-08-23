Solar PV Industry Module Manufacturer Ranking 2019 by Foremost Players like Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd, Trina Solar Limited, LONGi Solar, Canadian Solar, Hanwha Q CELLS Co. Ltd., Risen Energy Co. Ltd.

Global Solar PV market remained robust in 2018, remaining steady even though the cost of panels plummet by 30% low to an all-time low and uncertainty clouding the policies continuity. However, the good news is that despite all these the solar PV growth remains fundamentally strong with budding demand markets, advancing technologies, grid parity and emerging policies to boost solar installations globally.

The last two years remained tough for the manufacturers amid continued price dips in the module selling price, increased competition, auction driven tariff discovery and uncertain policies. These factors have posed as great challenges for the manufacturers fighting for the survival. GlobalData says large manufacturers will continue to suffer from these challenges while developers will be able to take the advantage by locking-in long term supply contracts at a competitive cost.

JinkoSolar Holding was the leading company in terms of global solar photovoltaic (PV) module shipments in 2018, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. JinkoSolar topped the table with 11.6 gigawatts (GW) of PV modules compared to the second ranked JA Solar’s 8.8 GW. JinkoSolar managed this decline and remained committed to the initial shipment guidance by expanding and supplying in overseas markets and now stands to benefit from the Chinese recovery and improved market demand.

Scope:

– The report covers major solar PV module manufacturers and their performance ranking based on the number of shipments in 2018.

Reasons to buy:

– Identifies top solar PV manufacturers, along with their solar PV module shipment ranking in 2018.

— Understand the global solar PV market in 2018 and challenges faced by large solar PV module manufacturers.

Key Players:

Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd.

JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd

Trina Solar Limited

LONGi Solar

Canadian Solar

Hanwha Q CELLS Co. Ltd.

Risen Energy Co. Ltd.

GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd.

Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Limited

Talesun Solar Germany GmbH

First Solar Inc.

Key Points from TOC:

1.1 List of Tables

2 Solar PV Module Manufacturer Ranking 2018

2.1 Contact Us

2.2 Disclaimer

