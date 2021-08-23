The Baby Food Market in Hong Kong, 2019 By Mead Johnson Nutrition, FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited, Nestlé Hong Kong Limited, Abbott Laboratories Limited, Hipp, Heinz Hong Kong Limited

“The Baby Food Market in Hong Kong, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Hong Kong market.

Although Hong Kong has one of the highest standards of living in the world, there is significant income inequality, with 20% of the population living in poverty in 2016. For the remaining four-fifths, however, baby food is easily affordable. This trade has, however, declined from a peak in 2014, with the result that total value sales in 2018 were nearly 16% lower than in 2012. Future domestic demand for baby food in Hong Kong will be badly affected by the predicted fall in number of live births. However, total sales will continue to be influenced by the parallel trade with China, any changes in the export regulations in Hong Kong, and further regulatory changes in China. Hong Kong’s baby food market is unique in that it is distorted by a large parallel trade in infant formula with China, which is roughly twice the size of domestic consumption in Hong Kong itself. There is no mainstream domestic baby food production in Hong Kong, with it being entirely dependent on imports. Baby food imports have risen sharply as demand from mainland Chinese consumers has boomed since the 2008 melamine scandal.

Key Players:

Mead Johnson Nutrition

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

Nestlé Hong Kong Limited

Abbott Laboratories Limited

Hipp

Heinz Hong Kong Limited

Scope:

– Milks are by far the most important category in Hong Kong’s baby food market, accounting for 95.1% of overall value in 2018 and 92.1% of volume. However, only some 30% of the milks purchased in Hong Kong were consumed locally, with the majority of sales destined for mainland China.

— Purchasing by phone and online ordering are also growing rapidly due to their convenience; these purchases are now estimated to claim approximately 6.5% of sales. Pharmacies remain particularly important in the distribution of infant milk powder.

— Mead Johnson and Friesland Campina are neck-and-neck at the top of the sector, followed by three other multinationals: Nestlé, Danone, and Abbott.

— All the non-milk categories have attracted a large number of smaller participants, many of them organic, and these companies have been gaining share.

— Consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.

— Detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors.

— Market profile of the various product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

— Overview of baby food retailing with a mention of the major retailers in the country along with the distribution channel.

— Future projections considering various trends which are likely to affect the industry.

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Definitions

Background to the Market

Birth

The Consumer

Socio-Demographic Trends

Working Women

Breastfeeding Trends

Regulations

Overview

Overview

Manufacturers Shares

Category Analysis

Milks

Cereals & Dry Meals

Wet Meals

Drinks

Finger Foods

Production & Trade

Production

Imports

Exports

Company profiles

Mead Johnson Nutritionals

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

Nestlé Hong Kong Limited

Danone Nutricia Early Life Nutrition (Hong Kong) Ltd

Abbott Laboratories Limited

Hipp

Heinz Hong Kong Limited

Distribution

Baby Food Retailing

Economic Background

Key Macroeconomic Forecasts

Prospects and forecasts

Birth & Population Projections

Forecast Overview

Consumer Attitude

Appendix

