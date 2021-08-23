The Georgia Insurance Market Industry, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022

“The Insurance Industry in Georgia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022” report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Georgian insurance industry.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium and claims during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Georgian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

JSC Insurance Company GPI Holding

JSC Insurance Company Aldagi

JSC Insurance Company Imedi L

JSC Insurance Company Unison

JSC Insurance Company Ardi Insurance

JSC TBC Insurance

JSC Insurance PSP

JSC International Insurance Company IRAO

JSC Insurance Company IC Group

JSC Insurance Company ALPHA

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Inside this report, we look at the top themes, its predictions and identify winners and losers.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Georgian insurance industry, including –

– The Georgian insurance industry’s growth prospects by segment and category

– A comprehensive overview of the Georgian economy and demographics

– Details of the competitive landscape in the Georgian insurance industry

– The various distribution channels in the Georgian insurance industry

– Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Georgian insurance industry

– Analysis of natural hazards in the Georgian insurance industry.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Georgia

– It provides historical values for the Georgian insurance industry for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments in the Georgian insurance industry, with market forecasts to 2022.

– It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium and claims.

– It analyzes the various distribution channels in Georgia.

– It profiles the top insurance companies in Georgia, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

