“The UK Clothing Market 2018–2023”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the clothing market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories. Consumer data is based on our 2018 How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers, as well as our 2018 UK clothing survey, using a panel of 5,000 nationally representative consumers.

The UK clothing market is forecast to reach £46.3bn in 2018, with forecast growth of 10.4% between 2018 and 2023. Inflation continues to drive the market as volumes experience another year of decline in 2018. However we expect a recovery over the next five years as consumer sentiment improves, with volumes reaching 1.8% in 2023.

Scope:

– Primark is forecast to become the UK’s second largest clothing retailer in 2018, overtaking Next.

— Menswear is the driving force of the clothing sector, forecast to grow by 12.3% over the next five years as greater trend incorporation and newness drives volumes

— 60.9% of UK clothing shoppers purchased an item online in the past year.

Key Players:

· Amazon

· Arcadia

· ASDA

· ASOS

· Boden

· Bonmarché

· boohoo.com

· boohooMAN

· Coast

· Debenhams

· Dorothy Perkins

· eBay

· Fashion Nova

· Footasylum

· H&M

· House of Fraser

· JD Sports

· John Lewis

· Joules

· Marks & Spencer

· Matalan

· Missguided

· Missy Empire

· New Look

· Next

· Peacocks

· Pep & Co

· Primark

· QUIZ

· QUIZMan

· River Island

· Sainsbury’s

· SilkFred

· Sports Direct

· Ted Baker

· TK Maxx

· Topshop

· Warehouse

· Zara

Key Points from TOC:

THE HOT ISSUES

Market drivers and inhibitors in clothing

Main issues in clothing :

Established multichannel players under pressure as new online pureplays vie for market share

Social media’s influence on clothing choices cannot be ignored

Value players hold the most appeal in the clothing sector

Invest in bridging the online/offline gap

Strategies for success

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

The sector at a glance

The sector in context

Overall sector size

Overall sector growth

Category growth in clothing

Category dynamics: womenswear

Category dynamics: women’s outerwear

Category dynamics: women’s underwear

Category dynamics: menswear

Category dynamics: men’s outerwear

Category dynamics: men’s underwear

Category dynamics: accessories

Category dynamics: childrenswear

Category dynamics: girlswear

Category dynamics: boyswear

Category dynamics: infantswear

Spend per head

Online dynamics

WHERE PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

Channels of distribution

Market shares

Key metrics for leading retailers

Visited retailers

Retailer profiles

Debenhams

Tesco

H&M

Primark

ASOS

Pep & Co

QUIZ

Boden

Competitor dynamics

HOW & WHY PEOPLE SHOP

Headlines

Who shops and where they are located

Which categories they buy

Channels used by consumers

Fulfilment methods used by consumers

Frequency of shopping

What’s important when purchasing clothing

Likelihood of recommending retailer to a friend

Shopping preferences

METHODOLOGY

What is included

Market sizing

