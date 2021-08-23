The UK Clothing Market 2018-2023
“The UK Clothing Market 2018–2023”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the clothing market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories. Consumer data is based on our 2018 How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers, as well as our 2018 UK clothing survey, using a panel of 5,000 nationally representative consumers.
The UK clothing market is forecast to reach £46.3bn in 2018, with forecast growth of 10.4% between 2018 and 2023. Inflation continues to drive the market as volumes experience another year of decline in 2018. However we expect a recovery over the next five years as consumer sentiment improves, with volumes reaching 1.8% in 2023.
Scope:
– Primark is forecast to become the UK’s second largest clothing retailer in 2018, overtaking Next.
— Menswear is the driving force of the clothing sector, forecast to grow by 12.3% over the next five years as greater trend incorporation and newness drives volumes
— 60.9% of UK clothing shoppers purchased an item online in the past year.
Key Players:
· Amazon
· Arcadia
· ASDA
· ASOS
· Boden
· Bonmarché
· boohoo.com
· boohooMAN
· Coast
· Debenhams
· Dorothy Perkins
· eBay
· Fashion Nova
· Footasylum
· H&M
· House of Fraser
· JD Sports
· John Lewis
· Joules
· Marks & Spencer
· Matalan
· Missguided
· Missy Empire
· New Look
· Next
· Peacocks
· Pep & Co
· Primark
· QUIZ
· QUIZMan
· River Island
· Sainsbury’s
· SilkFred
· Sports Direct
· Ted Baker
· TK Maxx
· Topshop
· Warehouse
· Zara
Key Points from TOC:
THE HOT ISSUES
Market drivers and inhibitors in clothing
Main issues in clothing :
Established multichannel players under pressure as new online pureplays vie for market share
Social media’s influence on clothing choices cannot be ignored
Value players hold the most appeal in the clothing sector
Invest in bridging the online/offline gap
Strategies for success
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
Headlines
The sector at a glance
The sector in context
Overall sector size
Overall sector growth
Category growth in clothing
Category dynamics: womenswear
Category dynamics: women’s outerwear
Category dynamics: women’s underwear
Category dynamics: menswear
Category dynamics: men’s outerwear
Category dynamics: men’s underwear
Category dynamics: accessories
Category dynamics: childrenswear
Category dynamics: girlswear
Category dynamics: boyswear
Category dynamics: infantswear
Spend per head
Online dynamics
WHERE PEOPLE BUY
Headlines
Channels of distribution
Market shares
Key metrics for leading retailers
Visited retailers
Retailer profiles
Debenhams
Tesco
H&M
Primark
ASOS
Pep & Co
QUIZ
Boden
Competitor dynamics
HOW & WHY PEOPLE SHOP
Headlines
Who shops and where they are located
Which categories they buy
Channels used by consumers
Fulfilment methods used by consumers
Frequency of shopping
What’s important when purchasing clothing
Likelihood of recommending retailer to a friend
Shopping preferences
METHODOLOGY
What is included
Market sizing
