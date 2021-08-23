THE VOLTE (VOICE OVER LTE) ECOSYSTEM MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

The voice over LTE market report analyzes the ecosystem of the network technologies; and the key market, by technology, includes VoIMS, CSFB and dual radio/SVLTE; by LTE market includes LTE and voice over LTE subscriptions, network launches, LTE network modes and end user devices. The report also provides the geographic view for major regions such as the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (ROW). This report also discusses the burning issues, market dynamics, and winning imperatives for the voice over LTE market.

The voice over LTE is garnering more value due to its various features and technologies that are used in the voice over LTE market. The advantages provided by VoLTE such as High Definition (HD) voice, Rich Communication Services (RCS), faster call setup times, and true device interoperability, integration of voice over LTE with voice over Wi-Fi service, and improved battery life over other network technologies- have attracted the new users towards it. The CFSB technology held the highest market share in 2013 but the VoIMS technology is estimated to experience a better growth in the near future.

In 2017, the global The VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global The VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the The VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei Technologies(China)

Nokia Solutions and Networks (Finland)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Alcatel-Lucent (France)

LG Uplus (South Korea)

SK Telecom (South Korea)

Metro PCS (U.S.)

AT&T(U.S.)

KT(South Korea)

Verizon Wireless (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CSFB

VOIMS

Dual Radio/SVLTE

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Phones

Dongles

Routers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global The VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the The VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

