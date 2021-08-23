Top Growth Opportunities: Meat in the US By Tyson Foods Inc., WH Group, Hormel Foods Corporation, Cargill Inc., ConAgra Brands Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Butterball Llc, Dietz & Watson Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., Hatfield Quality Meats, Walmart, Kroger
“Top Growth Opportunities: Meat in the US”, provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. GlobalData’s proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.
This report provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of the various channels in the sector’s distribution through GlobalData’s detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.
GlobalData’s Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for producers in the sector. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.
Key Highlights:
– According to the Better Life Index 2015, the US has an average household net-adjusted disposable income per capita of US$41,355, much higher than the OECD average of US$25,908 which is driving the demand of premium meat products in the country
— The US meat sector grew from US$168,554.4 million in 2013 to US$182,232 million in 2018, registering a CAGR of 1.6% in US$ terms during 2013–2018
— The US meat sector is led by the chilled raw packaged meat — processed category by value in 2018, while the cooked meats — packaged category is forecast to record the fastest growth at 1.9% CAGR over 2018–2023.
Scope:
– Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the country. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding who’s driving the market, what they want, and why?
— A study of market value and volumes over 2013–2018, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2018–2023 period.
— White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take.
— Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future.
— Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs.
Reasons to buy:
– This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of consumers.
— This is based on GlobalData’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Meat sector.
— Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined.
— This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.
Key Players:
Tyson Foods Inc.
WH Group
Hormel Foods Corporation
Cargill Inc.
ConAgra Brands Inc
The Kraft Heinz Co.
Butterball Llc
Dietz & Watson Inc.
Perdue Farms Inc.
Hatfield Quality Meats
Walmart
Kroger
Key Points from TOC:
1. Introducing a top growth market for meat
Top 10 global growth opportunities scores
Top global issues
Assessment against global strategic issues
GlobalData’s strategic issues map
Predicted future issues for the global sector
Reward and risk assessment
Opportunity score — overview
Consumer spending trends — peer group comparisons
Political, economic, social, and technological: Analysis
Enablers and inhibitors of growth
Rewards and opportunities for growth
Summary of the market
2. Market insight — identifying the opportunities to move into
Market growth by category
Value growth of the market
Volume growth of the market
Level of premiumization by category
Category analysis — key drivers of change
3. Retail and distribution insight — key channels and retailers driving growth
Meat retail channel share
Key Retail Channel trends
Routes to market
Drivers of change in the sector
4. Company and brand insight — the competitive landscape defined
Category fragmentation
Company and brand strength
Private label penetration
Brand share by leading supplier
International and domestic brand analysis
Company and brand strength summary
5. Consumer insight — who, what, when, where, and why
Strategic issues map
Key consumer driver implications
Key consumers trends
Consumer groups
Key health & wellness trends
Penetration of health & wellness claims by category
Consumer trends summary
6. Product and packaging insights
Key product insights
Trends and strategic issues — other notable product trends
Key product innovation case studies
Key packaging insights
Trends and strategic issues
Product launch key takeouts
7. White spaces and innovation opportunities — space to move into
Growth segments to target
Consumer spaces to target
Segment opportunities
Price dynamics
Product launch key takeouts
Key recommendations
8. Appendix and Definitions
