“Underground Gas Storage Industry Outlook in North America to 2022 — Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Sites”, is a comprehensive report on underground gas storage industry in North America. The report provides gas storage site details such as asset name, operator name, storage type, start year, working gas capacity along with withdrawal rate for all active and planned gas storage assets in the region. The report also provides key country comparisons based on contribution to working gas capacity. The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2018 to 2022. Planned or proposed (new build) underground gas storage sites, as announced by various companies, have also been included in this report. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at country level.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2398599

Scope:

– Updated information relating to all active and planned underground gas storage sites in North America

— Provides key details such as operator name, type, start year, total storage capacity, working gas capacity, maximum withdrawl rate for all active and planned underground gas storage sites to 2022

— Provides capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries for planned underground gas storage sites till 2022

— Latest developments and contracts related to underground gas storage industry at country level.

Reasons to buy:

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned gas storage sites in North America

— Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

— Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast capacity data

— Assess your competitor’s gas storage sites.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2398599

Key Points from TOC:

2. Introduction

2.1. What Is This Report About?

2.2. Market Definition

3. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry

3.1. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Overview of Active Underground Gas Storage Data

3.2. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Overview of Planned Underground Gas Storage Data

3.3. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Working Gas Capacity by Type

3.3.1. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Working Gas Capacity by Country

3.3.2. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Working Gas Capacity (Aquifer Type) by Country

3.3.3. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Working Gas Capacity (Depleted Oil and Gas field Type) by Country

3.3.4. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Working Gas Capacity (Salt Cavern Type) by Country

3.4. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites

3.4.1. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Planned and Announced Gas Storage Details

3.4.2. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites

3.4.3. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned Gas Storage Sites by Country

4. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, United States

4.1. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, United States, Shares of Top 3 Storage Areas by Working Gas Capacity

4.2. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Michigan

4.3. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Texas

4.4. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Louisiana

4.5. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Pennsylvania

4.6. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, California

4.7. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, West Virginia

4.8. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Illinois

4.9. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Mississippi

4.10. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Ohio

4.11. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Oklahoma

4.12. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Montana

4.13. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, New York

4.14. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Kansas

4.15. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Kentucky

4.16. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Iowa

4.17. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Wyoming

4.18. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Colorado

4.19. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Alaska

4.20. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, New Mexico

4.21. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Utah

4.22. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Indiana

4.23. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Alabama

4.24. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Washington

4.25. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Maryland

4.26. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Oregon

4.27. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Nebraska

4.28. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Arkansas

4.29. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Virginia

4.30. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Missouri

4.31. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in United States, Minnesota

4.32. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Recent Developments in United States

4.32.1. Jun 29, 2018: Natural Resources Agency: State Finalizes Underground Gas Storage Regulations

4.32.2. Jun 27, 2018: Magnum Energy Midstream Announces Non-Binding Open Season For Natural Gas Storage And Transportation Header Pipeline In Western U.S.

5. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Canada

5.1. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Canada, Shares of Top 3 Storage Areas by Working Gas Capacity

5.2. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Gas Storage Capacity in Canada

6. Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/underground-gas-storage-industry-outlook-in-north-america-to-2022-capacity-and-capital-expenditure-forecasts-with-details-of-all-operating-and-planned-storage-sites

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]