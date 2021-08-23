Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report

Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market – 2018

This report focuses on the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market. Virtualized radio access network (vRAN) technology could be key to creating flexible, adaptable networks that help operators prepare for an unpredictable future. The rapid growth in mobile traffic volume and its increasingly dynamic nature, plus the many new types of user devices and applications, make it hard to predict demand. But vRAN can protect investments – and improve service — all the way to 5G.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) in 2017.

In the industry, Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) profits most In 2017 and recent years, while NEC and Altiostar ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.09%, 15.61% and 11.83% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), including Software, Platform and Servers. And Software is the main type for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), and the Software reached a sales volume of approximately 76.45 M USD in 2017, with 37.94% of global sales volume.

In 2017, the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market size was 200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 126700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 123.8% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)

NEC

Altiostar

Wind River

Amdocs

Dell EMC

ASOCS

Dali Wireless

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Platform

Servers

Market segment by Application, split into

Dense Area Urban

Enterprise

Public Venue Environments

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Platform

1.4.4 Servers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Dense Area Urban

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.5.4 Public Venue Environments

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size

2.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)

12.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction

12.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) Recent Development

12.2 NEC

12.2.1 NEC Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction

12.2.4 NEC Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 NEC Recent Development

12.3 Altiostar

12.3.1 Altiostar Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction

12.3.4 Altiostar Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Altiostar Recent Development

12.4 Wind River

12.4.1 Wind River Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction

12.4.4 Wind River Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Wind River Recent Development

12.5 Amdocs

12.5.1 Amdocs Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction

12.5.4 Amdocs Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Amdocs Recent Development

12.6 Dell EMC

12.6.1 Dell EMC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction

12.6.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

12.7 ASOCS

12.7.1 ASOCS Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction

12.7.4 ASOCS Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ASOCS Recent Development

12.8 Dali Wireless

12.8.1 Dali Wireless Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction

12.8.4 Dali Wireless Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Dali Wireless Recent Development

Continued …

