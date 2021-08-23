Zinc Chemicals Market Growth Opportunity, Demand Analysis, New Expansions, Advance Technology, Business Growth, Forecast To 2023

Zinc Chemicals Market are used in a wide ranges of end user industries owing to its excellent properties such as thermal stability, low toxicity, low chemical reactivity and heat and water resistance among others. The rising demand for skin and healthcare products coupled with the increased application in construction, automobile, electronics, fertilizer, and chemical manufacturing among others are also significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

Zinc chemicals are inorganic compounds that are used extensively in a wide range of end use industries. The unique properties of these chemicals find their way in many applications from rubber compounding to pharmaceuticals.

Zinc oxides are found in many forms depending upon its usage such as powder, pellets, and surface-treated form among others. The global market of zinc chemicals is mainly driven by the growing demand from end user industries such as rubber industry, glass ceramics and pharmaceuticals among others.

Competitive Analysis: –

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Zinc chemicals market are

S. Zinc (U.S.)

GHC (Canada)

Weifang Longda Zinc Industry (China)

Hakusuitech co. Ltd (Japan)

American Chemet Corporation (U.S.)

Rubamin (India)

Zinc Oxide LLC (U.S.)

Akrochem corporation (U.S.)

BrüggemannGruppe (Germany)

Market Segmentation: –

The Global Zinc chemicals market is segmented as product type, and end-user.

Based on type, the market is segregated into Zinc oxide, zinc sulfate, zinc carbonate, Zinc Chloride. The market by application industry is further categorized into rubber compounding, agriculture, glass and ceramics, paints and coatings, chemicals, food and pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others.

Market Scenario: –

The zinc sulphate market is expected to grow at higher rate due to growing application such as agriculture spray, toothpaste, animal feed and fertilizers. In addition, zinc sulphates possess properties like anti-inflammatory and wound healing which enables its usage in treatment of acne. Thus, growing application of zinc sulphate from cosmetics and agriculture industries is expected to open new lucrative opportunities for zin chemical manufacturer.

Increasing application of zinc chemicals in rubber compounding to meet the demand of lightweight components in automobile and electronic products are also anticipated to have positive impact to the growth of global zinc chemicals market.

Intended Audience: –

Zinc Chemicals market manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Zinc chemicals market

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Regional Analysis: –

The global Zinc Chemicals market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to be the fastest growing market with an expanding CAGR.

In addition to this, the growing electrical and electronic sector mainly in Japan and China is also expected to contribute to the market growth owing to the vast usage of zinc chemicals as transparent electrodes, as a source of low cost transparent electronic system.

The European region is estimated to witness a significant growth in the countries owing to the presence of the well-developed cosmetic and personal care industry. The use of Zinc Chemicals in the beauty products coupled with the consent of European Union for the use in the cosmetic industry is expected to propel the growth in the region.

The presence of the most populated regions of the world such as India and China have augmented the demand for various sectors such as construction and automotive among other which in turn is anticipated to fuel the demand for Zinc Chemicals in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS: –

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview Of Global Zinc Chemicals Market

To Be Continue…….

