APPOINTMENT SCHEDULING SOFTWARE MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITY, TRENDS, GROWTH, APPLICATION, FORECAST 2019-2025
Appointment scheduling software allows businesses and professionals to manage appointments and bookings. This type of software is also known as appointment booking software and online booking software.
In 2018, the global Appointment Scheduling Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Appointment Scheduling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Appointment Scheduling Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Mindbody
Acuity Scheduling
10to8
Versum
Shedul
Simplybook.me
Flash Appointments
BookSteam
Bookafy Scheduling
Calendly
Appointy
Setmore
ScheduleOnce
Booking Live Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-Based
Installed
Market segment by Application, split into
PC
Mobile Terminal
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Appointment Scheduling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Appointment Scheduling Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Appointment Scheduling Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Web-Based
1.4.3 Installed
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Appointment Scheduling Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 PC
1.5.3 Mobile Terminal
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Appointment Scheduling Software Market Size
2.2 Appointment Scheduling Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Appointment Scheduling Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Appointment Scheduling Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Appointment Scheduling Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Appointment Scheduling Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Appointment Scheduling Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Appointment Scheduling Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Appointment Scheduling Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Appointment Scheduling Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Appointment Scheduling Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Mindbody
12.1.1 Mindbody Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Appointment Scheduling Software Introduction
12.1.4 Mindbody Revenue in Appointment Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Mindbody Recent Development
12.2 Acuity Scheduling
12.2.1 Acuity Scheduling Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Appointment Scheduling Software Introduction
12.2.4 Acuity Scheduling Revenue in Appointment Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Acuity Scheduling Recent Development
12.3 10to8
12.3.1 10to8 Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Appointment Scheduling Software Introduction
12.3.4 10to8 Revenue in Appointment Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 10to8 Recent Development
12.4 Versum
12.4.1 Versum Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Appointment Scheduling Software Introduction
12.4.4 Versum Revenue in Appointment Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Versum Recent Development
12.5 Shedul
12.5.1 Shedul Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Appointment Scheduling Software Introduction
12.5.4 Shedul Revenue in Appointment Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Shedul Recent Development
12.6 Simplybook.me
12.6.1 Simplybook.me Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Appointment Scheduling Software Introduction
12.6.4 Simplybook.me Revenue in Appointment Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Simplybook.me Recent Development
12.7 Flash Appointments
12.7.1 Flash Appointments Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Appointment Scheduling Software Introduction
12.7.4 Flash Appointments Revenue in Appointment Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Flash Appointments Recent Development
12.8 BookSteam
12.8.1 BookSteam Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Appointment Scheduling Software Introduction
12.8.4 BookSteam Revenue in Appointment Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 BookSteam Recent Development
12.9 Bookafy Scheduling
12.9.1 Bookafy Scheduling Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Appointment Scheduling Software Introduction
12.9.4 Bookafy Scheduling Revenue in Appointment Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Bookafy Scheduling Recent Development
12.10 Calendly
12.10.1 Calendly Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Appointment Scheduling Software Introduction
12.10.4 Calendly Revenue in Appointment Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Calendly Recent Development
12.11 Appointy
12.12 Setmore
12.13 ScheduleOnce
12.14 Booking Live Software
