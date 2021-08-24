CHICORY MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

The global Chicory market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chicory volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chicory market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Chicory in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Chicory manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Beneo

Cosucra

Sensus

Leroux

Violf

PMV Nutrient Products

FARMVILLA

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Chicory Flour

Roasted Chicory

Chicory Inulin

Others

Segment by Application

Beverage Industry

Food Industry

Health Care Products and Medicines

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Chicory

1.1 Definition of Chicory

1.2 Chicory Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chicory Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Chicory Flour

1.2.3 Roasted Chicory

1.2.4 Chicory Inulin

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Chicory Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Chicory Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Beverage Industry

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Health Care Products and Medicines

1.4 Global Chicory Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Chicory Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Chicory Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Chicory Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Chicory Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Chicory Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Chicory Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Chicory Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Chicory Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Chicory

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chicory

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Chicory

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Chicory

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Chicory Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Chicory

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Chicory Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Chicory Revenue Analysis

4.3 Chicory Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

……

8 Chicory Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Beneo

8.1.1 Beneo Chicory Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Beneo Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Beneo Chicory Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Cosucra

8.2.1 Cosucra Chicory Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Cosucra Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Cosucra Chicory Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Sensus

8.3.1 Sensus Chicory Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Sensus Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Sensus Chicory Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Leroux

8.4.1 Leroux Chicory Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Leroux Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Leroux Chicory Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Violf

8.5.1 Violf Chicory Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Violf Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Violf Chicory Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 PMV Nutrient Products

8.6.1 PMV Nutrient Products Chicory Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 PMV Nutrient Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 PMV Nutrient Products Chicory Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 FARMVILLA

8.7.1 FARMVILLA Chicory Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 FARMVILLA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 FARMVILLA Chicory Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……Continued

