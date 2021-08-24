Corrugated Packaging Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Increasing preference for economical, eco-friendly, and light weight packaging by end-users such as electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and food and beverages sectors, will remain a major factor driving the growth of corrugated packaging market through 2026. The flourishing Ecommerce sector is anticipated to play a pivotal role in escalating adoption of corrugated packaging. Furthermore, corrugated board is an eco-friendly packaging material, comprised of recyclable materials like used cardboard carton and old newspapers. Moreover, corrugated cardboard is often produced without the use of dyes or bleaches, thereby reducing its footprint and level of recyclability.

The global Corrugated Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Corrugated Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corrugated Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DS Smith Packaging

Packaging

International Paper

Menasha

Corrugated Container

Atlantic Corrugated Box

Wisconsin Packaging

Arabian Packaging

Cascades

Klabin

GWP

Mondi

TGI Packaging

Georgia-Pacific

Smurfit Kappa

Westrock

Rengo

Saica

Pratt Industries

Oji Holdings

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3803077-global-corrugated-packaging-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Wall Board

Single Face Board

Double Wall Board

Triple Wall Board

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Home Care Products

Personal Care Products

Ecommerce

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3803077-global-corrugated-packaging-market-research-report-2019

Table Of Contents:

1 Corrugated Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Corrugated Packaging

1.2 Corrugated Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Wall Board

1.2.3 Single Face Board

1.2.4 Double Wall Board

1.2.5 Triple Wall Board

1.3 Corrugated Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Corrugated Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Home Care Products

1.3.5 Personal Care Products

1.3.6 Ecommerce

1.3.7 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.8 Healthcare

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Corrugated Packaging Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size

1.5.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Corrugated Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Corrugated Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Corrugated Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Corrugated Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Corrugated Packaging Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Corrugated Packaging Business

7.1 DS Smith Packaging

7.1.1 DS Smith Packaging Corrugated Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Corrugated Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 DS Smith Packaging Corrugated Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Packaging

7.2.1 Packaging Corrugated Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Corrugated Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Packaging Corrugated Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 International Paper

7.3.1 International Paper Corrugated Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Corrugated Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 International Paper Corrugated Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Menasha

7.4.1 Menasha Corrugated Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Corrugated Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Menasha Corrugated Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Corrugated Container

7.5.1 Corrugated Container Corrugated Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Corrugated Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Corrugated Container Corrugated Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)