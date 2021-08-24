Directional Drilling Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Directional drilling is the practice of deviating the wellbore along a planned path to a specific location (also known as target location). The target location is predetermined and is at a given lateral distance and direction from the vertical. Directional drilling is carried out as vertically as possible from a given true vertical depth (TVD).

The increase in the number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling projects will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The rise in the number of drilling projects, the need for directional drilling services is certain to increase due to a variety of applications provided by it for drilling or production project. For instance, In January 2017, BP (British Petroleum) started a major project, Thunder Horse South Expansion, in the Gulf of Mexico almost a year before its scheduled time. Such projects will increase production of crude oil production.

The market has the presence of a considerable number of manufacturers and appears to be highly competitive. The manufacturers in the market are investing in research and development to increase the drilling performance. The level of competition among the players will intensify in the coming years due to the increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and the increase in M&A.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market among recent years. The increase in energy demand in the US, Mexico, and Canada makes North America the second largest consumer of crude oil across the globe. The support from the government of various countries towards exploration and drilling activities will drive the demand for directional drilling in this region.

The global Directional Drilling market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Directional Drilling volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Directional Drilling market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Cathedral Energy Services

Directional Technologies

Ensco

Gyrodata

Jindal Drilling and Industries

LEAM Drilling Systems

MOTIVE DRILLING TECHNOLOGIES

Nabors Industries

National Oilwell Varco

Seadrill

SCIENTIFIC DRILLING INTERNATIONAL

TRANSOCEAN

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gas

Oil

Others

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

