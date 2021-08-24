Distributed Antenna System Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Distributed Antenna System Market:

Executive Summary

Global distributed antenna system market is valued approximately USD 7.65 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing adoption of internet access, mobile data traffic and cell phone is expected to fuel the distributed antenna system (DAS) market. In distributed antenna system single high-power radiating antenna is replaced by smaller cells or antennas to serve endless service to the carriers where other technologies such LAN are unable to serve due to terrain challenges. Rising internet adoption is expected to fuel the distributed antenna system market as according to (OWD) in 2014 there were 628.36 million active internet users in Europe and Central Asia that has increased to 651.4 million in 2015 also in Latin America and Caribbean. Similarly, there were 305.47 million active internet users in 2014 that has grown to 344.7 million in 2015. Thus, increasing internet users across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth.

On the basis of segmentation, the distributed antenna system market is segmented into offering, coverage, ownership, user facility and vertical. Offering segment is categorized into components and services. Coverage segment includes indoor and outdoor. Additionally, ownership segment is further divided into carrier, neural-host and enterprise. User facility segment includes >500k Ft2, 200k–500k Ft2 and <200k Ft2

200k–500k Ft2

<200k Ft2

By Vertical:

Commercial

Public Venues

Hospitality

Healthcare

Education

Enterprises

Retail

Airports & Transportation

Industrial

Government

Public Safety

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Distributed Antenna System Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Distributed Antenna System Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Distributed Antenna System Market, By Offering

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Distributed Antenna System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Components

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.3. Market Sub-segmentation

5.3.1.3.1. Donor Antenna

5.3.1.3.2. Antenna Nodes/Radio Nodes

5.3.1.3.3. Head-End Units

5.3.1.3.4. Radio Units

5.3.1.3.5. Bidirectional Amplifiers

5.3.1.3.6. Others

5.3.2. Services

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.3. Market Sub-segmentation

5.3.2.3.1. Pre-Sales Services

5.3.2.3.2. Installation Services

5.3.2.3.3. Post-Installation Services

Chapter 6. Global Distributed Antenna System Market, By Coverage

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Distributed Antenna System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Indoor

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.3. Market Sub-segmentation

6.3.1.3.1. Active

6.3.1.3.2. Passive

6.3.2. Outdoor

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

