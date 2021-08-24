DSL (DIGITAL SUBSCRIBER LINE) NETWORK EQUIPMENT MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

DSL is a digital subscriber line, which is a combination of transmission technologies using a telephone line as a transmission medium. DSL technology supports symmetric and asymmetric transmission modes on subscriber loops that convey public telephone networks, solving the “last mile” transmission bottleneck that often occurs between network service providers and end users. Since the DSL access plan eliminates the need to reconstruct telephone lines, it can make full use of the telephone subscriber loops that can already be extensively deployed, greatly reducing the additional overhead. Therefore, the use of copper telephone lines to provide higher-speed Internet access is more popular among users and has attracted attention in various fields. It has been used in a large number of countries and regions.

The DSL network equipment market is expected to grow significantly over the following year owing to the increase in the number of internet users globally. Moreover, as the internet service providers are growing rapidly in terms of subscriptions, the demand for network equipment is anticipated to grow in the near future. The telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, DSL equipment sales tumbled in 2017, falling to $2.5 B as operators look to alternative deployments. DSL market experienced double-digit decline as Gfast looms over the horizon. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to increasing demand for DSL network equipment, especially in Phillipines, Vietnam and India. The DSL market decelerated in the second half of 2017, Gfast Amendment 3 chipsets have recently become available, and operators are furiously testing and trialing the products. Some operators are hesitant to deploy VDSL and are delaying investments to wait for Gfast or PON. However, Gfast commercial availability is limited and not expected to ramp until 2019.

In 2018, the global DSL Network Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global DSL Network Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DSL Network Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei Technologies

ZTE

Alcatel-Lucent

Nokia Siemens Networks

Ericsson

…

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3661692-global-dsl-network-equipment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Digital Subscriber Line(IDSL)

Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line(ADSL)

Rate-Adaptive Digital Subscriber Line(RADSL)

Symmetric Digital Subscriber Line(SDSL)

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Small-Office

Big-Office

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global DSL Network Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the DSL Network Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global DSL Network Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Digital Subscriber Line(IDSL)

1.4.3 Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line(ADSL)

1.4.4 Rate-Adaptive Digital Subscriber Line(RADSL)

1.4.5 Symmetric Digital Subscriber Line(SDSL)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global DSL Network Equipment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Small-Office

1.5.4 Big-Office

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 DSL Network Equipment Market Size

2.2 DSL Network Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 DSL Network Equipment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 DSL Network Equipment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 DSL Network Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global DSL Network Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global DSL Network Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global DSL Network Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 DSL Network Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players DSL Network Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into DSL Network Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Huawei Technologies

12.1.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 DSL Network Equipment Introduction

12.1.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in DSL Network Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.2 ZTE

12.2.1 ZTE Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 DSL Network Equipment Introduction

12.2.4 ZTE Revenue in DSL Network Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 ZTE Recent Development

12.3 Alcatel-Lucent

12.3.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 DSL Network Equipment Introduction

12.3.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in DSL Network Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.4 Nokia Siemens Networks

12.4.1 Nokia Siemens Networks Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DSL Network Equipment Introduction

12.4.4 Nokia Siemens Networks Revenue in DSL Network Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Nokia Siemens Networks Recent Development

12.5 Ericsson

12.5.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 DSL Network Equipment Introduction

12.5.4 Ericsson Revenue in DSL Network Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Ericsson Recent Development

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3661692-global-dsl-network-equipment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com