EMPLOYEE PERFORMANCE SOFTWARE GLOBAL MARKET 2019- COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, STRATEGIES, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH, APPLICATION, DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST 2025
Employee Performance Software is most commonly implemented by HR departments to support manager-level staff throughout various departments at an organization evaluate employees, conduct performance reviews, maintain a record of discussion topics, and facilitate 360-degree feedback.
Employee Performance Software is mainly used for three applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business and Large Business. And Large Business was the most widely used area which took up about 60.66% of the global total in 2017. However, in the further, Small Business and Medium-sized Business will occupy more share.
In 2018, the global Employee Performance Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Employee Performance Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Employee Performance Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Saba
SAP
SumTotal Systems
Ultimate Software
Cornerstone OnDemand
Performly
Impraise
MAUS
BambooHR
Namely
Zoho Corporation
BreatheHR
Trakstar
ClearCompany
Actus
Insperity
Reviewsnap
PeopleGoal
Beisen
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Medium-sized Business
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
