Extraction Technology Market 2018 Advanced Technologies, Current Industry Trends And Future Insights

Among the diverse range of activities performed in the oil and gas industry, extraction technologies deal with one of the most important on-field activities – bringing hydrocarbons up to the surface for further processing and distribution. Extraction technologies encompass multiple stages of operations, including boring, circulation, casing, well completion, production, and lastly, well abandonment. The growing demand for energy worldwide and continued reliance on oil and gas is boosting the market for extraction technologies.

Scope

– The report analyses the impact of extraction technology as a theme on the oil & gas industry.

– The report discusses how oil and gas industry is benefiting from advancements in drilling technologies that is enabling hydrocarbon production from previously inaccessible reserves

– The report analyses how oil and gas companies are continuously developing extraction technologies to optimize production

– The report further shows how improvements in extraction technologies are translating into greater economic returns for countries and market participants.

– To understand the major trends in the global oil and gas extracting technology industry.

– It provides an industry analysis, explaining the development of extraction technologies across different regions around the world

– the report explores the value chain for extraction technologies within the oil and gas industry

– It highlights some of the key companies in the extraction technology theme.

Major Points from Table of Content:

PLAYERS 3

Upstream companies 3

Oil field services companies 3

TRENDS 4

Oil & gas sector trends 4

Technology trends 6

Macroeconomic trends 8

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 9

Extraction technologies in the Americas 9

Outlook for extraction technologies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 10

Outlook for extraction technologies in Asia-Pacific 11

Mergers and acquisitions 13

VALUE CHAIN 15

Oil and gas producers 15

Oil field service providers 16

COMPANIES 17

Upstream companies 17

Oil field services companies 18

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 19

ABOUT GLOBALDATA 20

