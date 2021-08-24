Garcinia Market Demand – Latest Development, Growth Estimation, Business Strategies, Upcoming Trend and Fast Forward Research

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its research report on “Garcinia Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” Covers Current Status, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Key Statistics, Top Manufacturers, Types and Applications. Garcinia is fruit from mangosteen family that has culinary, pharmaceutical and industrial uses. It contains hydroxycitric acid which is considered as an effective alternative to prevent fat storage, control appetite and improve body endurance towards exercise.

Sedentary lifestyle and changing dietary habits are leading towards obesity and weight gain. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle-induced obesity in various developed and developing regions are inducing high demand for highly effective weight loss alternatives that are prepared from organic components, which in turn is fueling the growth of the global garcinia market. Increasing utilization of dried garcinia and garcinia extracts in various cuisines owing to its distinct flavor and rise in popularity of food products made from tropical fruits are some other factors that are propelling the growth of the global garcinia market. However, lack of awareness regarding the nutritive value of garcinia and easy availability of alternative supplements for weight loss are likely to act as restraints on the growth of the global garcinia market during the forecast period.

Global Key Players and Competition Analysis

The major player profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global garcinia market are Hunan Huacheng Biotech Inc. (China), Guangdong Hybribio Biotech Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong), Hunan Nutramax Inc. (China), Nuvaria Ingredients (the U.S.), Ambe Phytoextracts Private Ltd. (India), Indfrag Limited (India), Honson Pharmatech Group Ltd. (Canada), Xi’an Lyphar Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Sia Fruits Serviss, Zeon Health UK Ltd. (the U.K) and others.

Segmentation Analysis

The global garcinia market has been segmented based on form and application. Based on form, the garcinia market has been segmented into powder, liquid and others. Among these, the powder form forecasted to dominate the global garcinia market owing to its extensive use in manufacturing various products. Based on application, the garcinia market has been segmented into foods & beverages, functional foods & dietary supplements, and others. Among these, the functional foods & dietary supplements segment is marked to dominate the global garcinia market, owing to the high demand for garcinia in dietary supplements. This segment is also projected to be the fastest growing segment in the global garcinia market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global garcinia market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to project dominance over the global garcinia market. The Southeast Asian Countries and India are the major producers of garcinia as the tropical climate promotes the growth of garcinia plantation. Hence, the Asia Pacific region is also projecting the fastest growth in the global garcinia market. Increased research for the development of highly effective weight management supplements from garcinia is aiding the growth of the garcinia market in the Europe region. The North America region is projecting noteworthy growth in the global garcinia market owing to the high demand for natural and organic health supplements due to increasing prevalence of obesity in this region.

Intended Audience

Garcinia restaurants

Investors

Food & beverage industry

Raw material suppliers

