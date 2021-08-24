Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
GEMS AND JEWELRY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Press Release

Gems and Jewelry refer to earrings, bracelets, necklaces, crafts, and others with a certain value, made with natural jade jewelry (minerals, rocks, biological, etc.), artificial gems, and precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum.

Gems and Jewelry include Gold, Platinum, Jadeite, Gemstone, Diamond, K Gold, Pearl, Silver, and others.

First, the Gems and Jewelry industry concentration is very low, there are more than 50 hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from US and Western Europe.
US has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Signet Jewellers and Tiffany, both have perfect products. As to Switzerland, the Richemont has become a global leader with several famous brands such as Dunhill, Baume & Mercier SA, Cartier, IWC International Watch Co. AG, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Montblanc, Piaget SA, Manufacture Roger Dubuis SA, Vacheron Constantin SA, and Van Cleef & Arpels. In France, it is LVMH that leads the market with brands like Bulgari, Hublot, Chaumet and TAG Heuer. In China, the major manufactures include Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Chow Sang Sang, Luk Fook.
Second, many companies have their own plants as long as outside factory. There are many companies setting plants recently years.

The global Gems and Jewelry market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Gems and Jewelry volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gems and Jewelry market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group 
Richemont 
Signet Jewellers 
Swatch Group 
Rajesh Exports 
Lao Feng Xiang 
Tiffany 
Malabar Gold and Diamonds 
LVMH Moet Hennessy 
Daniel Swarovski Corporation 
Chow Sang Sang 
Luk Fook 
Pandora 
Titan 
Stuller 
Gitanjali Gems 
Kingold Jewelry 
Mingr 
Graff Diamond 
Caibai Jewelry 
Damas International 
Cuihua Gold 
TSL Jewelry 
CHJ 
Chopard 
Asian Star Company 
TBZ Shrikant Zaveri 
Thangamayil 
Millennium Star 
Christian Bernard Diffusion 
Hong Kong Resources Holdings 
Damiani 
Chow Tai Seng 
Richline Group 
Jovan 
Kering 
K.Mikimoto

Segment by Regions 
North America
Europe
China
Japan

Segment by Type 
Gold Jewelry
Diamond Jewelry
Platinum Jewelry
Other

Segment by Application 
Application I
Application II

