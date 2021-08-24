Global ADAS Front Camera Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

The global ADAS Front Camera market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are designed to increase driver’s situational awareness and road safety by providing essential information, warning, and automatic intervention to reduce the possibility/severity of an accident. Of the various types of ADAS modalities available, camera-based ADAS are being widely adopted for their applications, higher reliability and adaptability to new requirements. ADAS camera-based systems are commonly deployed in front, side and rear of car providing driving as well as parking assistance. The front camera systems are most commonly mounted in front portion of the car, behind of rear view mirror. The rear cameras are mounted in rear side near to license number plate, while side cameras are mounted on both sides of car next to mirrors.

This report focuses on ADAS Front Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ADAS Front Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Magna

Clarion

TRW (ZF)

Continental

Autoliv

Valeo

Renesas Electronics

HELLA Aglaia

Panasonic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monocular

Binocular

Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 ADAS Front Camera Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ADAS Front Camera

1.2 ADAS Front Camera Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global ADAS Front Camera Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Monocular

1.2.3 Binocular

1.3 ADAS Front Camera Segment by Application

1.3.1 ADAS Front Camera Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.3 Passenger Car

1.4 Global ADAS Front Camera Market by Region

1.4.1 Global ADAS Front Camera Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global ADAS Front Camera Market Size

1.5.1 Global ADAS Front Camera Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global ADAS Front Camera Production (2014-2025)

2 Global ADAS Front Camera Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global ADAS Front Camera Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global ADAS Front Camera Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global ADAS Front Camera Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers ADAS Front Camera Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 ADAS Front Camera Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 ADAS Front Camera Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 ADAS Front Camera Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ADAS Front Camera Business

7.1 Magna

7.1.1 Magna ADAS Front Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ADAS Front Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Magna ADAS Front Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Clarion

7.2.1 Clarion ADAS Front Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 ADAS Front Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Clarion ADAS Front Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 TRW (ZF)

7.3.1 TRW (ZF) ADAS Front Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 ADAS Front Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 TRW (ZF) ADAS Front Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Continental

7.4.1 Continental ADAS Front Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 ADAS Front Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Continental ADAS Front Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Autoliv

7.5.1 Autoliv ADAS Front Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 ADAS Front Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Autoliv ADAS Front Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Valeo

7.6.1 Valeo ADAS Front Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 ADAS Front Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Valeo ADAS Front Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Renesas Electronics

7.7.1 Renesas Electronics ADAS Front Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 ADAS Front Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Renesas Electronics ADAS Front Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 HELLA Aglaia

7.8.1 HELLA Aglaia ADAS Front Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 ADAS Front Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 HELLA Aglaia ADAS Front Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Panasonic

7.9.1 Panasonic ADAS Front Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 ADAS Front Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Panasonic ADAS Front Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 ADAS Front Camera Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 ADAS Front Camera Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of ADAS Front Camera

8.4 ADAS Front Camera Industrial Chain Analysis

