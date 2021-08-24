Global Baby Diapers Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

A diaper is a type of underwear that allows the wearer to defecate or urinate without the use of a toilet, by absorbing or containing waste products to prevent soiling of outer clothing or the external environment. When diapers become soiled, they require changing, generally by a second person such as a parent or caregiver. Failure to change a diaper on a sufficiently regular basis can result in skin problems around the area covered by the diaper.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Baby Diapers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increasing demand for baby diapers drives the market. Increasing disposable income, rising awareness about hygiene of babies, and growing number of women in workforce are the key factors supporting the growth of the baby diapers market. Increasing popularity of baby pants and rising promotions and improvements in raw materials also supports the growth of the market. However, high cost and low rate of degradation of these diapers may hamper the adoption of diapers among various end-users. APAC is expected to dominate the baby diapers market over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Baby Diapers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 6930 million US$ in 2023, from 5200 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Domtar Corporation

Essity Aktiebolag

Kao Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Unicharm Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloth Diapers

Disposable Diapers

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offline Store

Online Store

