Global Baby Safety Seats Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

The global Baby Safety Seats market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Baby Safety Seats volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Safety Seats market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Graco

Britax

Recaro

Takata

Maxi-cosi

Chicco

Combi

Jane

BeSafe

Concord

Aprica

Stokke

Kiddy

Ailebebe

Goodbaby

Babyfirst

Best Baby

Welldon

Belovedbaby

Ganen

ABYY

Leka

Lutule

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rearward-Facing Baby Seat

Combination Seat (Rearward And Forward-Facing)

Forward-Facing Child Seat

High-Backed Booster Seat

Booster Cushion

Segment by Application

Forward

Rearward

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Baby Safety Seats Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Baby Safety Seats

1.2 Baby Safety Seats Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Baby Safety Seats Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Rearward-Facing Baby Seat

1.2.3 Combination Seat (Rearward And Forward-Facing)

1.2.4 Forward-Facing Child Seat

1.2.5 High-Backed Booster Seat

1.2.6 Booster Cushion

1.3 Baby Safety Seats Segment by Application

1.3.1 Baby Safety Seats Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Forward

1.3.3 Rearward

1.3 Global Baby Safety Seats Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Baby Safety Seats Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Baby Safety Seats Market Size

1.4.1 Global Baby Safety Seats Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Baby Safety Seats Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Baby Safety Seats Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Baby Safety Seats Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Baby Safety Seats Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Baby Safety Seats Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Baby Safety Seats Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Baby Safety Seats Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Baby Safety Seats Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Baby Safety Seats Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Baby Safety Seats Business

7.1 Graco

7.1.1 Graco Baby Safety Seats Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Baby Safety Seats Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Graco Baby Safety Seats Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Britax

7.2.1 Britax Baby Safety Seats Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Baby Safety Seats Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Britax Baby Safety Seats Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Recaro

7.3.1 Recaro Baby Safety Seats Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Baby Safety Seats Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Recaro Baby Safety Seats Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Takata

7.4.1 Takata Baby Safety Seats Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Baby Safety Seats Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Takata Baby Safety Seats Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Maxi-cosi

7.5.1 Maxi-cosi Baby Safety Seats Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Baby Safety Seats Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Maxi-cosi Baby Safety Seats Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Chicco

7.6.1 Chicco Baby Safety Seats Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Baby Safety Seats Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Chicco Baby Safety Seats Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Combi

7.7.1 Combi Baby Safety Seats Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Baby Safety Seats Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Combi Baby Safety Seats Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Jane

7.8.1 Jane Baby Safety Seats Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Baby Safety Seats Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Jane Baby Safety Seats Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 BeSafe

7.9.1 BeSafe Baby Safety Seats Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Baby Safety Seats Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 BeSafe Baby Safety Seats Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Concord

7.10.1 Concord Baby Safety Seats Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Baby Safety Seats Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Concord Baby Safety Seats Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Aprica

7.12 Stokke

7.13 Kiddy

7.14 Ailebebe

7.15 Goodbaby

7.16 Babyfirst

7.17 Best Baby

7.18 Welldon

7.19 Belovedbaby

7.20 Ganen

7.21 ABYY

7.22 Leka

7.23 Lutule

