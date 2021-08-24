Reportocean.com “Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Sources (Hydrogen, Ethyl Alcohol, Ethylene Oxide, Substitute Natural Gas), By Application (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Medical, Rubber, Fire Fighting), By Regions: Segment Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The global carbon dioxide (CO2) market is anticipated to reach USD 9.16 billion by 2026 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9 % from 2018 to 2026. The carbon dioxide (CO2) market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing enhanced oil recovery operations by upstream players, in order to maintain their production levels, are expected to boost the market demand. Increasing use of carbon dioxide in application industries such as refrigeration, food & beverages, chemical wholesaling, and pharmaceuticals is projected to propel the market growth.

Growing demand for carbonated drinks and soda water is a major factor contributing to the market growth over the next nine years. The high cost of carbon dioxide capture, liquefaction, and transportation is anticipated to act as the key restraining factor for the market growth. Concerns regarding oversupply of carbon dioxide from numerous potential sources and the subsequent reduction in its price are likely to hamper the market growth.

The industrial gases can be transported in the gaseous or liquid form via pipelines, ships, and road tankers. Currently, transporting the gas as a solid form is neither cost-effective nor feasible from an energy usage point of view. Pipelines are the most cost-effective mode of transport for large quantities of carbon dioxide. Economies of scale make it economic to transport 1 Mt to 5 Mt per year over 100 km to 500 km or 5 Mt to 20 Mt per year over 500 km to 2,000 km.

To overcome the problems caused by CO2 emission globally, governments have established various regulations and directives on Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) for the safe storage and transportation of carbon dioxide. These legal frameworks contain provisions regarding the capture and transport components of CCS technology. Globally, government agencies have formulated various regulations for the proper storage and transportation of carbon dioxide. These regulations are beneficial for preventing environmental & health risks. In addition, these regulations also provide security of the carbon dioxide storage sites.

Companies are developing advanced CCS technologies for effectively capturing, purifying, liquefying, and storing of gas. These industry participants are also engaged in development of effective systems for the transportation of CO2, which include ships, pipelines, road and rail, tankers. CCS technology is more effective for CO2 in gas and liquid state.

An Increase in the number of power plants and chemical industries is also contributing to the carbon dioxide production globally. Companies are installing CCS plants, which could be utilized for industrial use. The increasing demand for carbon dioxide in the end-use industries is a major factor contributing to the market growth. Increasing application of EOR technologies especially in the North American region, owing to a rising number of mature wells, is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

The rising application of EOR activities on account of an increasing number of matured oil and gas fields, the demand for carbon dioxide for utilization in these activities is also increasing. Hence, the growing carbon dioxide demand for EOR activities is expected to drive the CCS industry over the forecast period.

Since, CO2 is a waste byproduct of human respiration, its medical usage is limited. However, it is considered as one of the major medical gasses. In the medical industry, carbon dioxide is also used in cryotherapy and respiratory stimulation during & after administration anesthesia. In cryotherapy, frozen CO2 snow (–78.5°C) is used for destroying body cells by the process of crystallization. This process can also be used for the removal of skin tag, moles, and warts.

The cost of the carbon dioxide capture and storage technology along with a new plant set up is very high and this may not prove to be a viable solution for many industry players or even countries globally. Therefore, the high cost of CCS is expected to restrain the market in the near future.

This Market Research Report has segmented the global carbon dioxide market on the basis of source, application and region:

Carbon Dioxide Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Hydrogen

Ethyl Alcohol

Ethylene oxide

Substitute natural gas

Others

Carbon Dioxide Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Food & beverages

Oil & gas

Medical

Rubber

Fire fighting

Others

Carbon Dioxide Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Korea

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

