Global Ceramide Industry Profile Analysis Report 2019

Ceramides are a family of waxy lipid molecules. A ceramide is composed of sphingosine and a fatty acid. Ceramides are found in high concentrations within the cell membrane of cells. They are one of the component lipids that make up sphingomyelin, one of the major lipids in the lipid bilayer. Contrary to previous assumptions that ceramides and other sphingolipids found in cell membrane were purely structural elements, ceramide can participate in a variety of cellular signaling: examples include regulating differentiation, proliferation, and programmed cell death (PCD) of cells.

The classification of ceramide includes Fermentation Ceramide and Plant Extract Ceramide, and the sales proportion of Fermentation Ceramide in 2017 is about 64.3%, and the major manufacturers of Fermentation Ceramide are Evonik, Doosan, etc.

Ceramide is widely used in Cosmetic, Food, Pharmaceutical and Others. The most proportion of Ceramide is used in Cosmetic, and the consumption proportion is about 67% in 2017. Global environment factors such as aging population and changing lifestyle are expected to further contribute towards positive industry growth.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a sales market share nearly 35.7% in 2017. Growth of personal care industry in India and China coupled with increasing geriatric population in Japan and South Korea is expected to drive the regional growth over the forecast period.

The global Ceramide market is valued at 240 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ceramide market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Evonik

Croda

Doosan

Vantage

Toyobo

Macrocare

Unitika

Ashland

Market size by Product

Fermentation Ceramide

Plant Extract Ceramide

Market size by End User

Cosmetic

Food

Pharmaceutical

Other

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Ceramide Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Ceramide status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Ceramide manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

