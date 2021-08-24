Global Doorphone Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Doorphone Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Doorphone Market 2019-2024

A door phone or door bell phone is a set of electrical and electronic elements used to handle two-way communication (street to home) in houses, apartments or villas. The device is connected to a secure communication system used to control the opening of the door giving access to any kind of buildings, offices, or apartment blocks. They are so widely used in the mentioned structures, that nowadays, it is a device forming part of the standard electrical installation of most buildings.

Scope of the Global Doorphone Market Report

This report focuses on the Doorphone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With the development of society, wireless visible doorphone is becoming more and more popular. In 2016, wireless visible doorphone production took about 34.33%. Wired doorphone and wireless visible doorphone separately took 24.18% and 41.50% in 2016.

Doorphone is also used in residential and commercial. Doorphone used in residential took about 70.20% in 2016. With the rapid development of the real estate industry, global consumption of doorphone will increase to grow.

Doorphone consumption areas are mainly concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific other. In 2016, China doorphone consumption took 34.98%. North America and Europe doorphone consumption separately took 16.82% and 23.57%. Doorphone consumption in Asia Pacific other took 19.10% in 2016. As we all know, China’s real estate industry grew deformity during past five years. And Chinese government is committed to change this situation. In the future, we predict that China’s doorphone consumption will continue to increase.

The worldwide market for Doorphone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 2540 million US$ in 2024, from 1970 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Doorphone Market Segment by Manufacturers

SAMSUNG

2N

Siedle

Comelit Group

Urmet

WRT Security System

MOX

COMMAX

Advente

Kivos

Jiale

Dnake

RL

Genway

Anjubao

Leelen

Aurine

Kocom

Jacques Technologies

TCS

Global Doorphone Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Doorphone Market Segment by Type

Wired Doorphone

Wireless Visible Doorphone

Wireless Invisible Doorphone

Global Doorphone Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Some of the Points cover in Global Doorphone Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Doorphone Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Doorphone Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Doorphone Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Doorphone Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Doorphone Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Doorphone Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Doorphone Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

