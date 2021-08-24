Global Floriculture Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2024
Global Floriculture Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.
Global Floriculture Market 2019-2024
Floriculture is a branch of horticulture addressing flower and ornamental plant cultivation and propagation of flowering plants for gardens, greenhouses, nurseries and landscapes comprising the floral industry. Floriculture crops include bedding plants, houseplants, flowering gardens and potted plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers.
Scope of the Global Floriculture Market Report
This report focuses on the Floriculture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Floriculture involves propagating, growing and marketing cut flowers, flower seeds and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion dollar industry.
As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer of floriculture, with 50.94% consumption share in 2016. North America and China are also key consumers. In addition, on the consumption side of the business, the rise of online floriculture sales is definitely one of these trends.
In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equator—Colombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopia—are gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.
The worldwide market for Floriculture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 48900 million US$ in 2024, from 48200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Floriculture Market Segment by Manufacturers
Dümmen Orange
Syngenta Flowers
Finlays
Beekenkamp
Karuturi
Oserian
Selecta One
Washington Bulb
Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio
Carzan Flowers
Rosebud
Kariki
Multiflora
Karen Roses
Harvest Flower
Queens Group
Ball Horticultural
Afriflora
Benary
Danziger
Sakata
Global Floriculture Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Floriculture Market Segment by Type
Cut Flowers
Bedding Plants
Potted Plants
Other
Global Floriculture Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Personal Use
Gift
Conference & Activities
Other
