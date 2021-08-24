Global Mobile Power Plant Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

A Mobile Power Plant, usually of the thermal electric type, with all equipment mounted on transport vehicles. Mobile power plants are used where the need for electric power is temporary.

High-speed diesels and gas turbines usually serve as the primary motors for a mobile power plant. In addition to the primary motor and the electric generator, the equipment also includes the switching apparatus, a complete cable network, a control console, automation and signaling systems, auxiliary equipment, and spare parts.

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the largest market for mobile power plant. The increasing investments in remote area electrification in the Sub-Saharan African region and a strong presence of onshore oil & gas rigs, especially in the Middle East, drive the market growth in the region.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Power Plant market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mobile Power Plant business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

This study considers the Mobile Power Plant value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

