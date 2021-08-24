Global Nurse Call Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

A nurse call system, sometimes referred to as a “call bell” system, provides a primary means of communication between patients and nurses. Historically, systems were designed for a single method of patient-to-nurse communication, where the patient pushed a button that triggered a call light and generated a tone at the nurse’s desk. Over the years, nurse call system technology has evolved from stand-alone, fairly simplistic systems to robust, integrated platforms with voice communications. Today, a nurse call system serves as the core component of what has come to be known as a healthcare communications platform.

Wireless technology is identified as the fastest growing technology segment over the forecast period. Key factors attributing to its rapid growth include the higher level of system integration, better patient mobility, and reduced cost for installation as compared to wired technology. Patient mobility is crucial for senior living facilities and assisted living facilities, where caregivers are away from the patients. In such cases, wireless nurse call buttons or pendants are of a great help.

Critical Issues Facing the Industry Ensuring patient safety is a priority in the minds and hearts of those who provide health care, and is vital to hospital financial outcomes in the current economic climate. Federal agencies, consumer advocates, and credentialing organizations all identify patient satisfaction and safety as critical issues facing the health care industry. The churn at the macro level of the industry, however, is creating rapid changes and drastic demands for nursing care in the acute care environment. As a result, the progressively increasing scarcity of nurses in the workforce and cost of demands for technology implementation requires new approaches for bedside nurses and nurse leaders. Industry leaders and nurses must leverage resources to prevent missed nursing care and achieve acute care quality and safety expectations. The demand for measurable outcomes, evidence to support practice, public reporting and efforts to determine accountability risk a financial burden for the health care delivery system.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Rauland-Borg Corporation

Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

Ascom Holding

Tyco International

Critical Alert Systems LLC

Stanley Healthcare

TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

Honeywell(Novar GmbH)

West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

Azure Healthcare LimitedCompany

This study considers the Nurse Call Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Wired Nurse Call Systems

Wireless Nurse Call Systems

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Assisted Living Centers& and Nursing Homes

Out Patient Department (OPD) Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nurse Call Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Nurse Call Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nurse Call Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nurse Call Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Nurse Call Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

