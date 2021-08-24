Global Oral Vaccines Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4202633#ixzz5l8e0skuY

Oral vaccines are safe and easy to administer and convenient for all ages. They have been successfully developed to protect from many infectious diseases acquired through oral transmission. Oral delivery of vaccines represents the most attractive mode of administration over other routes of delivery due to the fact that the oral vaccination is noninvasive, safe and simple to execute, showing good patient compliance and clinical practicality.

In the last several years, global market of oral vaccines developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6.31%. In 2017, global revenue of oral vaccines is nearly 2.01 billion USD; the actual consumption is about 2.2 billion doses.

The classification of oral vaccines includes rotavirus vaccine, cholera vaccine, oral polio vaccine and other types, and the sales proportion of polio vaccine in 2017 is about 94%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

The global Oral Vaccines market is valued at 2010 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Oral Vaccines market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Oral Vaccines in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Oral Vaccines in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Oral Vaccines market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Oral Vaccines market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Merck

GSK

Sanofi

Lanzhou Institute

Serum Institute

Valneva

Shanghai United Cell

Bibcol

PaxVax

Vabiotech

Tiantan Biological

EuBiologics

Panacea Biotec Ltd

Bio-Med

Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals

Market size by Product

Rotavirus Vaccine

Cholera Vaccine

Oral Polio Vaccine

Others

Market size by End User

Public

Private

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Oral Vaccines market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Oral Vaccines market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Oral Vaccines companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Oral Vaccines submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

