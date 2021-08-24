Reportocean.com “Pentaerythritol Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Pentaerythritol Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, [By Application (Alkyd Paints, Alkyd Inks, Alkyd Adhesives & Sealants, Plasticizers, Alkyd Varnishes, Radiation Cure Coatings, Lubricants), By Regions: Segment Forecast, 2017 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5034

The global pentaerythritol market is anticipated to reach USD 2.34 billion in 2026 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % from 2018 to 2026. Pentaerythritol market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Pentaerythritol, an environment-friendly raw material has an advantage of utilizing it as a material for manufacturing. It has a greener process of chemical reactions which leads to the less wasteful material. The overall amount of pollution and waste can be reduced by finding ways to embed greener raw material in the current process, which is still using the non-green material.

By using alcohols on a huge industrial scale of the reaction, both acetaldehyde and formaldehyde can be formed which will not waste resources. Formaldehyde can be synthesized from the oxidation of CH3OH (methanol, wood alcohol) with approximately 90% yield. Since the above-mentioned materials can be procured from nature, the preparation results in a greener reaction.

Owing to eco-friendly nature, pentaerythritol is a greener and useful material to use. The preparation of it creates very less waste and is created from materials which are derived naturally. It is created by condensing formaldehyde (CH2O) and acetaldehyde (CH3CHO) in a liquid solution with the presence of sodium hydroxide (NaOH), a strong basic hydroxide.

The raw materials of pentaerythritol including methanol, acetaldehyde, and formaldehyde are used in various applications such as automotive, food & beverage, pulp & paper bleaching, medical, and agriculture. The end use application is growing in a significant manner over the forecast period. The already scarcity of aforementioned raw materials is depleting over the time which makes it more scarce.

Alkyd paints application segment had the highest market penetration in 2013. The segment is also expected to show the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Owing to less price and its toughness, alkyd coating is more common than natural oil paints. Based on oil coating, few applications include residential trim, cabinets, furniture, and doors. Moreover, metal doors & railings, and industrial equipment are its few applications.

Alkyd ink and plasticizers emerged as the second-largest segment in terms of growth rate but have a low penetration rate. The increase in demand for pentaerythritol is expected to propel the growth of alkyd inks. The alkyd ink includes properties such as film foaming, pigment interaction. Phthalate is the most generally expended kind of plasticizers, with low phthalates being at the cutting edge. DOP is broadly utilized as a universally useful plasticizer particularly with PVC.

Taking lubricants into consideration, the market size, as well as the penetration in the market, is low as compared to other applications. The year on year growth of lubricant is low owing to high drain out time which reduces the consumption of the same. Lubricants are also open to the volatility of price owing to crude oil as a source. Fluctuation in prices of crude oil is expected to affect the cost and price of lubricants which in turn is forecasted to persist low market size and low penetration rate.

Pentaerythritol is majorly bought in bulk by the companies wherein the buyer and supplier enter into long term contract thus contributing favorably to buyer power. The importance of pentaerythritol for various end use customers, contributes negatively to buyer power. The bargaining power increases because of negligible difference of the pentaerythritol with every supplier. Hence, the bargaining power of buyer for pentaerythritol is moderate owing to aforementioned factors.

This Market Research report has segmented the global pentaerythritol market on the basis of application and region:

Pentaerythritol Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Alkyd Paints

Alkyd inks

Alkyd adhesives/sealants

Plasticizers

Alkyd Varnishes

Radiation Cure Coatings

Lubricants

Others

Pentaerythritol Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U. S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5034

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]