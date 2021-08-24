Global Performance Analytics management Market – By Lift Technology, By Mechanism, By Application, By Region, By Country: Forecast to 2022

Pervasive Computing Technology Market Highlights:

Pervasive Computing Technology Market Growth being for seen to grow between 2018 and 2023 due to Increasing Consumer Demand for Smart Devices. Pervasive computing refers to computing made available at anytime and anywhere. It is also called as ubiquitous computing. It basically helps in creating systems that support various concepts such as internet of things. Increasing demand for internet of things is one major factor driving the growth of pervasive computing technology market. Pervasive computing incorporates four research thrusts into it, namely, effective use of smart spaces, invisibility, localized scalability and masking uneven conditioning. Increasing adoption of mobile computing and distributed computing are further fuelling the growth of pervasive computing technology market. Pervasive computing goes far ahead of distributed computing and mobile computing. The global pervasive computing technology market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of consumer electronics and increasing adoption of machine-to-machine communications. The market has gained a considerable acceleration due to increasing consumer demand for smart devices and reduced cost of data communication. The increasing adoption of 5G technology and artificial intelligence is expected to further boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Technological advancements have played a major role in the development of pervasive computing technology. Steep increase in the adoption of pervasive computing technology across different industry verticals is one major factor driving the growth of pervasive computing technology market. Increasing adoption of internet of things is another factor responsible for fuelling the market growth. Microsoft Corporation, IBM, HP Enterprise, AT&T Inc., Fujitsu, E-Tron Co. Ltd, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and Oracle Corporation are the major investors in the pervasive computing technology market.

Based on communication technology, Wi-Fi is expected to hold a major share of the pervasive computing technology market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of Wi-Fi is followed by 3G and 4G communication technologies owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones and other smart devices.

Key players

The key players in the market of Pervasive Computing Technology are- Microsoft (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), HP (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), E-Tron Co. Ltd (South Korea), SAP SE (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Cloudera (U.S.) among others.

Industry News

May 2017 – Cloudera has introduced Altus that offers Hadoop jobs as a service to the users. This service by Cloudera will make it easier to run and pay for Hadoop and Spark jobs running on its distribution in the cloud. The server less computing is making services more ubiquitous and hence driving the market growth.

January 2018 – Tata Communications has joined the Oracle’s ‘Fast Connect’ network and now will be able to send their traffic to Oracle cloud services privately without using the Internet. As the organisations are becoming increasingly dependent on the cloud computing and the threat of cyber-attacks continue to grow, the consumers need a network that allows them to securely access data and other applications in a ubiquitous manner.

In September 2016, Cloudera announced the partnership with Niara for the distribution of enterprise ready advanced behavior analytics platform.

In February 2016, Cloudera announced that communication service providers are using Cloudera Enterprise for the improvement of networks and operational analytics.

Pervasive Computing Technology Global Market – Segmentation

The pervasive computing technology market can be classified into 4 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Communication Technology: Comprises of Wi-Fi, WLANs, 3G & 4G among others.

Segmentation by Component: Comprises of Hardware and Software. The Hardware Segment comprises of Smartphone, Sensors & Actuators, Communication Devices, Servers, Cameras, and Smart Wearable Devices.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises of Energy Management, Transportation, Environment Monitoring, Security & Defense, Industrial, and Logistics among others.

Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Pervasive Computing Technology Global Market – Competitive Analysis:

The market of pervasive computing technology appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

